AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Qualifying
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime. WBA Featherweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, Middleweights, Jarrett Hurd vs. Armando Resendiz, Middleweights, Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Garcia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Rhode Island at Virginia, doubleheader
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Coppin State at VMI, doubleheader
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Noon; ESPNU, Women, Hockey East Championship, Providence at Northeastern
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Game 2, Michigan St. at Notre Dame
GOLF
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, Second Round
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
4 p.m.; CNBC, Fountain of Youth Stakes and San Felipe Stakes
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Bellarmine
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Richmond at Virginia
11 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Las Vegas at San Diego (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Colorado vs. Seattle (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal
Noon; ESPN Plus, Big South semifinal
Noon; WDBJ, Alabama at Texas A&M
Noon; ESPN, Ohio St. at Michigan St.
Noon; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Baylor
Noon; ESPNEWS, Penn at Princeton
Noon; WFXR, Seton Hall at Providence
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, George Mason at Richmond
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Kentucky at Arkansas
2 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Auburn
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Louisville at Virginia
2 p.m.; WFXR, St. John's at Marquette
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia Tech at Boston College
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, St. Bonaventure at UMass
2:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, Western Carolina vs. ETSU
2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South semifinal
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Sun Belt semifinal, Troy vs. JMU
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Semifinal
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Stanford at Oregon
4 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Texas
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.; USA Network, VCU at George Washington
5 p.m., MASN, Wake Forest at Syracuse
6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Semifinal
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at North Carolina
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Xavier
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, UConn at Villanova
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Clemson
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio Valley Championship
8:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at DePaul
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Diego St.
10 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at UCLA
10 p.m.; ESPN2, West Coast Conference Quarterfinal
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona St. at Southern Cal
12:30 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN2, West Coast Conference Quarterfinal
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 285, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 285 Prelims
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 285 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 285, Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
NBA
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Toronto at Washington
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Philadelphia at Milwaukee (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
NHL
1 p.m.; WSET, N.Y. Rangers at Boston (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Colorado at Dallas
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at San Jose
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Vancouver
SKIING
1 p.m.; CNBC, World Cup, Men's Downhill
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Manchester City
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leicester at Southampton
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Portland at LAFC
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, DePaul at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Fairfield at Virginia
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, AtP Tour, Dubai Final
3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Semifinals in Santiago, Austin and Monterrey
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Acapulco Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Semifinal
Noon; ACC Nework, ACC Semifinal, Louisville vs. Notre Dame
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Georgetown vs. UConn
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Semifinal
2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal, Marquette vs. St. John's
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC Semifinal
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South semifinal, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford
7 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC Semifinal
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South semifinal, Campbell vs. High Point
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
11 a.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Team Harvey vs. Team Adidas
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Team Scotiabank vs. Team Sonnet
WRESTLING
10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference championships
XFL
4 p.m.; FX, Seattle at Vegas