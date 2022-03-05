Sports TV listings for Saturday March 5

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300 (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Penn State at Virginia

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wright State at Virginia Tech

FISHING

8 a.m.; WFXR, Bassmaster Classic at Lake Hartwell

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, Second Round

11 p.m. Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round

4:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.; CNBC, Fountain of Youth Stakes and San Felipe Stakes

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay," at Duke

Noon; MASN, Boston College at Georgia Tech

Noon; ESPN2, Virginia at Louisville

Noon; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal

Noon; WDBJ, Alabama at LSU

Noon; ESPN, Arkansas at Tennessee

Noon; WFXR, Villanova at Butler

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Davidson at Dayton

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Miami at Syracuse

1 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Auburn

2 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Clemson

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Kentucky at Florida

2 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Purdue

2 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at Florida State

2:30 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal, VMI vs. Wofford, at Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Seton Hall at Creighton

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Rhode Island at St. Joseph's

3 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina at Wichita St.

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Oregon at Washington St.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Kansas

4 p.m.; ESPN2, VCU at Saint Louis

4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Duke

5 p.m.; WFXR, DePaul at UConn

6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Duke, traditional telecast with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas

6 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke, telecast with Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Debbie Antonelli and guests

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Baylor

6 p.m.; MASN, Northeast Conference semifinal, Mount St. Mary's at Bryant

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal

6 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Atlantic Sun semifinal, Bellarmine at Liberty

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Xavier

8 p.m.; MASN, Northeast Conference semifinal, Long Island at Wagner

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Colorado State

8:30 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio Valley Conference Championship

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Miss. State at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Duke

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Marquette

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado at Utah

10 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal at UCLA

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Nevada

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, West Coast Conference Quarterfinal

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UNLV at New Mexico

12:30 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN2, West Coast Conference Quarterfinal

MEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Johns Hopkins at Virginia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.; WSET, UFC 272 pre-show

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 272 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 272

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.; CNBC, Monster Energy Supercross

NBA

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Golden State at L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

2 p.m.; WSET, "NFL Live" combine special

4 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Combine, defensive linemen and linebackers

NHL

12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders

3 p.m.; WSET, Chicago at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Seattle at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at Columbus

PARALYMPICS

8 p.m.; WSLS, taped coverage

9 p.m.; USA Network, Cross-Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Sled Hockey

1:30 a.m. (Sunday); Olympic Channel, Wheelchair Curling

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Leicester

9 a.m.; ESPN2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munchen at Bayer Leverkusen

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Burnley

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Norwich

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Liverpool

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Washington at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Charlotte

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Clemson

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Open 6eme Sens Metrople de Lyon semifinals

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup qualifier between U.S. and Colombia and Abierto GNP Seguros semifinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Semifinal

11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro, N.C.

Noon; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State, at Greensboro, N.C.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Semifinal

2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal

3 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at James Madison

5 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC Semifinal

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC Semifinal

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South Semifinal, Longwood vs. UNC Asheville

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Quarterfinal

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

WRESTLING

10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference championships

11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championships