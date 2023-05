AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 600, Practice

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Tyson 250, Qualifying

11 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Tyson 250 (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

4:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, Qualifying

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Stade Malien vs. Cape Town

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Al Ahly vs. REG

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Super Slam Cup, Prelims

BOXING

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lomachenko-Haney Prelims

8 p.m.; ESPN, Lomachenko-Haney Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO Lightweight Championship, Vasily Lomachenko vs. Devin Haney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech

Noon; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn St.

Noon; ESPN Plus, Presbyterian at Radford

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

1 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Clemson

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan St.

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round, Featured Groups

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round (traditional telecast)

9 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Third Round (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)

10 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Third Round (traditional telecast)

10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship,Third Round (alternate telecast with "No Laying Up" hosts)

Noon; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship, Third Round

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship: Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Canada vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Sweden vs. France

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

1 p.m.; CNBC, Preakness Preliminary Races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; WSLS, The Preakness and other races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Washington

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; WFXR, Seattle at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at San Diego

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Georgetown vs. Virginia, at Albany, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Michigan vs. Duke

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

NBA

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Finals, Game 3, Denver at L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, Florida at Carolina

RODEO

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals

RUGBY

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Dallas at Rugby

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Tottenham =

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Bournemouth

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Fulham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Orlando

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Kansas City at St. Louis

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, Winners' Bracket Final, at Athens, Ga. (also might be on ESPN or ESPN2)

3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, Elimination Game, at Athens, Ga.

4 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

6 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, Losers' Bracket Final, at Athens, Ga. (also might be on ACC Network)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

11 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

SWIMMING

11:30 a.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Italian Open, Singles Semifinals

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Italian Open, Singles and Doubles Finals

5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, NCAA Championships, Division I Men’s Team Semifinals and Women’s Team Final

USFL

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Pittsburgh at Memphis

4 p.m.; WFXR, Birmingham at Michigan

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Atlanta at Dallas (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Seattle