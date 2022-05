Sports TV listings for Saturday May 21

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Petro de Luanda vs. AS Sale

Noon; NBA TV, REG vs. FAP

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, Practice

8:35 a.m.; ESPNEWS, W Series, Round 2

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, SRS Distribution 250 (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

BOXING

5:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Alimkhanuly-Dignum undercard

8 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Interim Middleweight Championship, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum; Lightweights, Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz; Welterweights, Tiger Johnson vs. Agustin Kucharsk

10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Interim Super Middleweight Championship, David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu; Junior Middleweights, Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota; Featherweights, Luis Nery vs. Javier Fierro

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Virginia at Louisville

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell

2 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana at Iowa

DISC SPORTS

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Austin at Atlanta (same-day tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.; WSET, X Games Chiba highlights

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Spors 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round, Featured Groups

9 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Third Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

10 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Third Round, traditional telecast

10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

Noon; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Third Round, Featured Holes

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Sir Nick Faldo: A Life in Golf"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship, Third Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Norway vs. Czech Republic

3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championshios, Austria vs. Finland (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; CNBC, The Preakness Stakes, Early Races

4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Preakness Stakes

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at San Francisco

7 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Milwaukee

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Rutgers vs. Penn

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Princeton vs. Yale

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

NBA

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3, Miami at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Colorado at St. Louis

RODEO

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals

RUGBY

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, Houston at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New Orleans at San Diego

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.; ESPNEWS, German Cup, Final, Freiburg vs. Leipzig

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Toronto at D.C.

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Nashville

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

Noon; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Kentucky at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, Miami of Ohio vs. St. Francis, at Blacksburg

7 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus and TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Blacksburg

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

11 p.m.; ESPN2, "7 Innings Live"

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat

5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open, First Round

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.; CNBC , Diamond League meet

USFL

1 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Michigan vs. Birmingham

WNBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Phoenix at Las Vegas