AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, at Concord, N.C. (pre-race show at 11 a.m.)
Noon; Peacock, Indianapolis 500 Parade
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL
Noon; NBA TV, Africa League Final, Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, at Kigali, Rwanda
BOXING
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, IBF Featherweight Championship, Luis Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, at Belfast
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal, at Omaha, Neb.
Noon; ESPNU, Big South Championship, at High Point, N.C.
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, North Carolina vs. Clemson, at Durham, N.C.
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC semifinal, Miami vs. Wake Forest, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Semifinal, at Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal
4 p.m.; ESPNU, West Coast Conference Championship, at Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Semifinal
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal (If Necessary)
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Pac-12 Championship, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, KLM Open, Third Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Washington
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round
5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope, Match Play Quarterfinals, at Las Vegas
HOCKEY
7 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Canada vs. Latvia, at Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Semifinal, U.S. vs Germany
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Memorial Cup, Quebec at Kamloops
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League Playoffs, Game 3, Hershey at Rochester
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at Atlanta
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Kansas City
4 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.; WFXR, Boston at Arizona
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Penn St. vs. Duke, at Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Virginia, at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League Finals, Game 1, Colorado at Buffalo
NBA
4 p.m.; NBA 2K League, Raptors Uprising at Wizards District Gaming
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6, Boston at Miami
NHL
8 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Finals, Game 5, Dallas at Vegas
RUGBY
1 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Grand Final, Saracens vs. Sale, at Twickenham, England (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Seattle at D.C.
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Aberdeen at Celtic
9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Barclays Women's Super League, Manchester United at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Bundesliga, Mainz at Borussia Dortmund
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, N.C. at Louisville
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Wanderers at Pacific
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
3 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Tennessee vs. Texas, at Knoxville, Tenn.
3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
5 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Geneva, Lyon Strasbourg and Rabat
5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, L.A. Grand Prix
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA East meet, at Jacksonville, Fla.
USFL
4 p.m.; WFXR, New Orleans at Birmingham
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, at Canton, Ohio
WNBA
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Connecticut at New York
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Las Vegas