Sports TV listings for Saturday May 28

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Rwanda under-23 national team vs. NBA Academy Africa

Noon; ESPNEWS, Championship, US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Collingwood

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying

Noon; WWCW (CW5), "Countdown to Indy"

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300 (pre-race show at noon)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

BOXING

9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBA Lightweight World Championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero; WBA Middleweight Championship, Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan; Super Welterweights, Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria; Super Featherweights, Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament

10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Tournament

Noon; ESPNU, Big South Championship

Noon, 3:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner vs. Notre Dame, at Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State

DISC SPORTS

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Minnesota at Madison

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

2 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

5:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals

HOCKEY

7 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Finland vs. U.S.

11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal Canada vs. Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MASN, Baltimore at Boston, Game 1

4 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at Detroit

6 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston, Game 2

7 p.m.; WFXR,  Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Cornell vs. Rutgers

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Princeton vs. Maryland

MISCELLANEOUS

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"

NHL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

RUGBY

2 p.m.; CNBC, European Champions Cup, Final, Leinster vs. Stade (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships, Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals

SOCCER

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Final, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, resumption of Game 1, Florida at Virginia Tech

Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Virginia Tech vs. Florida, at Blacksburg

2 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. UCF

4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Mississippi St. vs. Arizona

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford vs. Oregon St.

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, UCLA vs. Duke

11 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arizona St. vs. Northwestern

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open

8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

11 a.m.; WSLS, French Open

2 p.m.; Peacock, French Open

5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; CNBC, Prefontaine Classic

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Prefontaine Classic

USFL

Noon; USA Network, New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Michigan

WNBA

Noon; NBA TV, "As We Rise: 25 Years of the WNBA"

3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Chicago

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Connecticut

