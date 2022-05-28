Sports TV listings for Saturday May 28

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Rwanda under-23 national team vs. NBA Academy Africa
Noon; ESPNEWS, Championship, US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying
Noon; WWCW (CW5), "Countdown to Indy"
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300 (pre-race show at noon)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
BOXING
9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBA Lightweight World Championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero; WBA Middleweight Championship, Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan; Super Welterweights, Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria; Super Featherweights, Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament
10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Tournament
Noon; ESPNU, Big South Championship
Noon, 3:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner vs. Notre Dame, at Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State
DISC SPORTS
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Minnesota at Madison
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round
2 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, Third Round
5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round
5:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals
HOCKEY
7 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Finland vs. U.S.
11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal Canada vs. Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MASN, Baltimore at Boston, Game 1
4 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at Detroit
6 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston, Game 2
7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Cornell vs. Rutgers
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal, Princeton vs. Maryland
MISCELLANEOUS
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Carolina at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY
2 p.m.; CNBC, European Champions Cup, Final, Leinster vs. Stade (same-day tape)
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships, Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Final, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, resumption of Game 1, Florida at Virginia Tech
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Virginia Tech vs. Florida, at Blacksburg
2 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. UCF
4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Mississippi St. vs. Arizona
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford vs. Oregon St.
8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, UCLA vs. Duke
11 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arizona St. vs. Northwestern
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open
8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open
11 a.m.; WSLS, French Open
2 p.m.; Peacock, French Open
5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; CNBC, Prefontaine Classic
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Prefontaine Classic
USFL
Noon; USA Network, New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Michigan
WNBA
Noon; NBA TV, "As We Rise: 25 Years of the WNBA"
3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Chicago
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Connecticut