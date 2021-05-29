Sports TV listings for Saturday May 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Richmond
3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Fremantle at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, at Concord, N.C. (pre-race show at noon)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150, at Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL
8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League semifinal
BOXING
10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Bantamweight Championship, Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire; Junior Welterweights, Subriel Matias vs. Batyr Jukembayev; Super Lightweights, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago, at Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Big South championship, at Fayetteville, N.C.
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Virginia vs. Duke, at Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska
1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC semifinal, at Hoover, Ala.
3:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan St.
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC semifinal, at Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, at Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio St.
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Duke Cannon USA Forces Cornhole Championship, at South Bend, Ind.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Made in Denmark, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, at Tulsa, Okla.
5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Quarterfinals, at Las Vegas
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Finland vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Houston
7 p.m.; WFXR, Milwaukee at Washington
10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Arizona
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA semifinal, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at East Hartford, Conn.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA semifinal, Maryland vs. Duke, at East Hartford, Conn.
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, qualifying, at Pala, Calif.
4 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 1s, at Pala, Calif.
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 2s, at Pala, Calif.
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 2s, at Pala, Calif. (same-day tape)
NBA
1:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Milwaukee at Miami
4 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Denver at Portland
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Washington
7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Washington
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Utah at Memphis
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 6, Toronto at Montreal
8 p.m.; WSLS, East Division Finals, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders at Boston
RUGBY
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Austin at Utah
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at Harlequins (delayed tape)
SKATEBOARDING
2 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, at Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
SOCCER
11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, "The Evolution of Pep"
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, at Porto, Portugal (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Houston
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Inter Miami
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Florida vs. Georgia, at Gainesville, Fla.
2 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Alabama vs. Kentucky, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. Washington, at Norman, Okla.
4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, at Stillwater, Okla.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arkansas vs. Arizona, at Fayetteville, Ark.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Florida St. at LSU (If Necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Missouri vs. James Madison, at Columbia, Mo.
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Virginia Tech at UCLA (If Necessary)
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; WFXR, Sea Lions vs. Blues, at Houston
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Generals vs. Jousters, at Houston
SURFING
2 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Monster Energy Big Wave Session" (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of finals in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg
5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour French Open, First Round, at Paris