 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday May 29
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday May 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Richmond

3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Fremantle at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, at Concord, N.C. (pre-race show at noon)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150, at Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL

8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League semifinal

BOXING

10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Bantamweight Championship, Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire; Junior Welterweights, Subriel Matias vs. Batyr Jukembayev; Super Lightweights, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago, at Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPNU, Big South championship, at Fayetteville, N.C.

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Virginia vs. Duke, at Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC semifinal, at Hoover, Ala.

3:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan St.

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC semifinal, at Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, at Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio St.

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Duke Cannon USA Forces Cornhole Championship, at South Bend, Ind.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Made in Denmark, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, at Tulsa, Okla.

5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Quarterfinals, at Las Vegas

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Finland vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Houston

7 p.m.; WFXR, Milwaukee at Washington 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Arizona 

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA semifinal, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at East Hartford, Conn.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA semifinal, Maryland vs. Duke, at East Hartford, Conn.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, qualifying, at Pala, Calif.

4 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 1s, at Pala, Calif.

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 2s, at Pala, Calif. 

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Moto 2s, at Pala, Calif. (same-day tape)

NBA 

1:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Milwaukee at Miami

4 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Denver at Portland

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Washington

7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Washington

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Utah at Memphis

NHL 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 6, Toronto at Montreal

8 p.m.; WSLS, East Division Finals, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders at Boston

RUGBY

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Austin at Utah

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at Harlequins (delayed tape)

SKATEBOARDING

2 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, at Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

SOCCER

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, "The Evolution of Pep"

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, at Porto, Portugal (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Houston

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Inter Miami

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Florida vs. Georgia, at Gainesville, Fla.

2 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Alabama vs. Kentucky, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. Washington, at Norman, Okla.

4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, at Stillwater, Okla.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arkansas vs. Arizona, at Fayetteville, Ark.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Florida St. at LSU (If Necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Missouri vs. James Madison, at Columbia, Mo.

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Virginia Tech at UCLA (If Necessary)

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; WFXR, Sea Lions vs. Blues, at Houston

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Generals vs. Jousters, at Houston

SURFING

2 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Monster Energy Big Wave Session" (taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of finals in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour French Open, First Round, at Paris

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL and NFLPA agree to new salary cap?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert