AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Monte Carlo
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Heart of America 200, Qualifying
12:25 p.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Practice
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Dawn 150
3:55 p.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Heart Of America 200 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
9 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Cape Town vs. City Oilers
BOWLING
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Players Championship, Match Play (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Iowa
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bowling Green at Virginia Tech, Game 1
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bowling Green at Virginia Tech, Game 2
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Auburn
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; WSLS, Kentucky Derby Preliminary Races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Kentucky Derby
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
11 a.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship, Siena vs. Marist
Noon; ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at North Carolina
1 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, America East Championship, Albany vs. Bryant
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Women, Patriot League Championship, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Big East Championship, Denver vs. Georgetown
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten Championship, Michigan vs. Maryland
7 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Quarterfinal, Rochester at Buffalo
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten Championship, Maryland vs. Northwestern
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Quarterfinal, Panther City at Calgary
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at St. Louis
5 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; WFXR, Baltimore at Atlanta
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Arizona
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1:55 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Terry Holland tribute, at Charlottesville
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Championship, Hawaii vs. UCLA, at Fairfax
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1:30 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 288, Early Prelims
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 288, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 288 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
NBA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, New York at Miami (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Golden State at LA Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2, Edmonton at Vegas
RUGBY
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Old Glory D.C. at Dallas
4:20 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Gold Coast
SAILING
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Francisco Sail Grand Prix
SOCCER
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Manchester City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Bournemouth
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Liverpool
1 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, San Diego at Washington
SOFTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota
Noon; SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Florida St.
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at LSU
5 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Washington at Stanford
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.; Tennis Chanel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Madrid Open, Singles Final
USFL
1 p.m.; WFXR, Houston vs. Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Memphis at Michigan
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal, UCLA vs. California
11 a.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal, Florida State vs. LSU
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal, TCU vs. Stanford
1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal
2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Semifinal