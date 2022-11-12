Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 12

AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice
2:25 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Duke
Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia
Noon; WSET, Notre Dame vs. Navy, at Baltimore
Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan St.
Noon; WDBJ, Missouri at Tennessee
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Liberty at UConn
Noon; ESPN, LSU at Arkansas
Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Illinois
Noon; ESPNU, SMU at South Florida
Noon; WFXR, Indiana at Ohio St.
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at West Virginia
Noon; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Old Dominion
1 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Villanova at William and Mary
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Wofford
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N.C. Central at Norfolk St.
2 p.m.; ESPN3, Virginia University of Lynchburg at The Citadel
3 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Furman at Mercer
3:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Nebraska at Michigan
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at N.C. State
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Air Force
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UCF at Tulane
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Maryland at Penn St.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Iowa
3:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Army at Troy
4 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Colorado St.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Georgia at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Oregon
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kansas St. at Baylor
7:30 p.m.; WSET, TCU at Texas
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2,North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Syracuse
10 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at Utah
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at Nevada
10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at UCLA
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Jose St. at San Diego St.
11 p.m.; ESPNU, S.C. State at Howard (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
8:45 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Rhythm Dance
10:20 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Women's Short
1:30 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Pairs Free
3 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Men's Free
2 p.m.; WSLS, Grand Prix France highlights
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, continuation of coverage of Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round
2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; MASN2, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Fox Sports 2, St. Peter's at Seton Hall
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Lafayette at St. John's
7 p.m.; MASN2, Morgan State at VCU
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Northeastern at Providence
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona Fall League championship game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 281, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 281, Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 281, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
NBA
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Utah at Washington
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Houston at New Orleans
NHL
1 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Montreal
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premier Football League, Rangers at St. Mirren
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Manchester City
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Tottenham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at West Ham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Newcastle
2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Wolverhampton
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Radford at Duke
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Next Gen ATP Finals Championship, Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals and All American Cup
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, All American Cup
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; WSLS, California vs. Notre Dame, at St. Louis
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Purdue