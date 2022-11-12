Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 12

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice

2:25 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Duke

Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia

Noon; WSET, Notre Dame vs. Navy, at Baltimore

Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan St.

Noon; WDBJ, Missouri at Tennessee

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Liberty at UConn

Noon; ESPN, LSU at Arkansas

Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Illinois

Noon; ESPNU, SMU at South Florida

Noon; WFXR, Indiana at Ohio St.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at West Virginia

Noon; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Old Dominion

1 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Villanova at William and Mary

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Wofford

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N.C. Central at Norfolk St.

2 p.m.; ESPN3, Virginia University of Lynchburg at The Citadel

3 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Furman at Mercer

3:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Nebraska at Michigan

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at N.C. State

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Air Force

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Clemson

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UCF at Tulane

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Maryland at Penn St.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Iowa

3:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Army at Troy

4 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Colorado St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Georgia at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Oregon

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kansas St. at Baylor

7:30 p.m.; WSET, TCU at Texas

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2,North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Syracuse

10 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at Utah

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at Nevada

10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at UCLA

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Jose St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.; ESPNU, S.C. State at Howard (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

8:45 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Rhythm Dance

10:20 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Women's Short

1:30 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Pairs Free

3 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Men's Free

2 p.m.; WSLS, Grand Prix France highlights

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, continuation of coverage of Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; MASN2, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Fox Sports 2, St. Peter's at Seton Hall

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Lafayette at St. John's

7 p.m.; MASN2, Morgan State at VCU

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Northeastern at Providence

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona Fall League championship game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 281, Early Prelims

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 281, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 281, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

NBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Utah at Washington

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Houston at New Orleans

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Montreal

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premier Football League, Rangers at St. Mirren

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Manchester City

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Tottenham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at West Ham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Newcastle

2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Wolverhampton

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Radford at Duke

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Next Gen ATP Finals Championship, Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals and All American Cup

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, All American Cup

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; WSLS, California vs. Notre Dame, at St. Louis

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Purdue