Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 19

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Qualifying
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN2, Navy at UCF
Noon; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty
Noon; ESPN Plus, The Citadel at VMI
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, William and Mary at Richmond
Noon; MASN, Louisiana at Florida State
Noon; WSET, Illinois at Michigan
Noon; ACC Network, Duke at Pittsburgh
Noon; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UConn at Army
Noon; ESPN, Wisconsin at Nebraska
Noon; ESPNU, Yale at Harvard
Noon; WFXR, TCU at Baylor
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Purdue
Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Western Carolina
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Norfolk State at S.C. State
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Georgia State at James Madison
2:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon St. at Arizona
2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at Appalachian State
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Boston College at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Ohio St. at Maryland
3:30 p.m.; MASN, N.C. State at Louisville
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Georgia at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Kansas
3:30 p.m.; NFL Network, South Alabama at Southern Miss.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Temple
4 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Minnesota
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Western Kentucky at Auburn
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia Tech at North Carolina
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at Wyoming
7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at South Carolina
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Iowa St.
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, New Mexico St. at Missouri
7;30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Wake Forest
8 p.m.; WFXR, Southern Cal at UCLA
9 p.m.; ESPN2, UAB at LSU
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Colorado St. at Air Force
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Jose St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at Nevada
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at Oregon
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida Classic, Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, at Orlando (same-day tape)
CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Championships, at Stillwater, Okla.
DRONES
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League
FIGURE SKATING
11:50 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Japan, Women's Free Skate
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, Third Round
2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Saint Louis vs. Maryland, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Army at William and Mary
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Miami vs. Providence
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Northeastern at Syracuse
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, The Citadel at Butler
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI vs. SIU-Edwardsville, at Farmville
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Southern Professional Hockey League, Roanoke at Pensacola
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Timbersports Series, Men's U.S. Championship and Individual World Championship (taped)
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, UVa memorial service, at Charlottesville
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Portland
NHL
1 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Ottawa
4 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Florida
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at Boston
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Colorado at Washington
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Manchester City at Everton
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, continuation of coverage of Doubles Semifinal
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles Semifinal
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Boston College
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn St.