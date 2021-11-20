Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 20

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Qualifying
BOXING
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Porter-Crawford Undercard Bouts, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBO Welterweight Championship, Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; MASN, Wofford at North Carolina
Noon; MASN2, Lafayette at Lehigh
Noon; WSET, Michigan St. at Ohio St.
Noon; ACC Network, Florida St. at Boston College
Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn St. or Purdue at Northwestern
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UMass at Army
Noon; ESPN, Wake Forest at Clemson
Noon; ESPN2, Texas at West Virginia
Noon; ESPNU, Harvard at Yale
Noon; WFXR, Iowa St. at Oklahoma
Noon; SEC Network, New Mexico St. at Kentucky
12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Western Carolina at VMI
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Howard
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N. Alabama at Hampton
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Towson at James Madison
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.; ESPN3, S. Carolina State at Norfolk State
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Colorado
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Richmond at William and Mary
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Nebraska at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland or Minnesota at Indiana
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arkansas at Alabama
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Navy
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, SMU at Cincinnati
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at N.C. State
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty
4 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at Southern Cal
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Missouri
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Kansas St.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at South Carolina
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Stanford
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon at Utah
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, South Alabama at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Utah St.
8 p.m.; WFXR, Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Louisiana-Monroe at LSU
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona St. at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)
CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division I Championships, at Tallahassee, Fla.
CURLING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, Third Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon; WWCW (CW5), Louisa County at Salem (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon and 5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Binghamton at UConn
1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Villanova vs. Tennessee, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.; MASN, Chattanooga at VCU
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Purdue vs. North Carolina
5 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Marist
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, W. Illinois at DePaul
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Atlanta
NHL
4 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Toronto
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at San Jose
SKIING
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Levi, Finland
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Spezia at Atalanta
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Watford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Norwich
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Burnley
Noon; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Championship, Washington vs. Chicago, at Louisville, Ky.
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, NCAA tournament, third round, BYU at Virginia
SQUASH
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Princeton
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal, at Turin, Italy
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles Semifinal
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Campbell at Virginia Tech
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL