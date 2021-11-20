 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 20
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 20

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Qualifying

BOXING

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Porter-Crawford Undercard Bouts, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBO Welterweight Championship, Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; MASN, Wofford at North Carolina

Noon; MASN2, Lafayette at Lehigh

Noon; WSET, Michigan St. at Ohio St.

Noon; ACC Network, Florida St. at Boston College

Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn St. or Purdue at Northwestern

Noon; CBS Sports Network, UMass at Army

Noon; ESPN, Wake Forest at Clemson

Noon; ESPN2, Texas at West Virginia

Noon; ESPNU, Harvard at Yale

Noon; WFXR, Iowa St. at Oklahoma

Noon; SEC Network, New Mexico St. at Kentucky

12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Western Carolina at VMI

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Howard

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N. Alabama at Hampton

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Towson at James Madison

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.; ESPN3, S. Carolina State at Norfolk State

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Colorado

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Richmond at William and Mary

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Nebraska at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland or Minnesota at Indiana

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arkansas at Alabama

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Navy

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, SMU at Cincinnati

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at N.C. State

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty

4 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at Southern Cal

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Missouri

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Kansas St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at South Carolina

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Stanford

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon at Utah

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, South Alabama at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Utah St.

8 p.m.; WFXR, Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona St. at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division I Championships, at Tallahassee, Fla.

CURLING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, Third Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon; WWCW (CW5), Louisa County at Salem (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon and 5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Binghamton at UConn

1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Villanova vs. Tennessee, at Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.; MASN, Chattanooga at VCU

4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Semifinal, Purdue vs. North Carolina

5 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Marist

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, W. Illinois at DePaul

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Atlanta

NHL 

4 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Toronto

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at San Jose

SKIING

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Levi, Finland

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Spezia at Atalanta

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Watford

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Norwich

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Burnley

Noon; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Championship, Washington vs. Chicago, at Louisville, Ky.

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, NCAA tournament, third round, BYU at Virginia

SQUASH

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Princeton

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal, at Turin, Italy

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles Semifinal

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles Semifinal 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Campbell at Virginia Tech

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia

WRESTLING

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Campbell at Virginia

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Oklahoma State at Minnesota

