Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WSET, South Carolina at Clemson

Noon; ESPN, Georgia Tech at Georgia

Noon; ESPN2, West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Noon; ESPNU, Coastal Carolina at James Madison

Noon; WFXR, Michigan at Ohio St.

Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic

Noon; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at South Alabama

Noon; ESPN Plus, New Mexico State at Liberty

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, FCS playoffs, first round, Davidson at Richmond

2 p.m.; WSLS, Bayou Classic, Grambling St. vs. Southern U., at New Orleans

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisville at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon at Oregon State

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Auburn at Alabama

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at SMU

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Troy at Arkansas State

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UAB at Louisiana Tech

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Indiana

4 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa State at TCU

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Penn State

7 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Texas A&M

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UCF at South Florida

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulsa at Houston

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Syracuse at Boston College

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Notre Dame at Southern Cal

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami

8 p.m.; WFXR, Kansas at Kansas State

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at San Diego State

10 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS playoffs, first round, Southeast Missouri State at Montana

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Washington State

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, BYU at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

7:20 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Women's Free

12:40 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Rhythm Dance

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round, at Johannesburg

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Spanish Women's Open, Third Round

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Australasian Tour, Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Final Round

5 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, Final Round, at Johannesburg

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

7 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Houston Christian at Missouri

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UMBC at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Hampton at Wake Forest

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Regent at VMI

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Niagara at St. John's

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Hampshire at George Washington

4 p.m.; MASN, Kennesaw State at VCU

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Columbia at Providence

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Championship, at Niceville, Fla.

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Chicago State at Marquette

NBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Houston

NFL

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "NFL Championship Chase: Playoff Push"

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey

SKIING

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Run 2, at Killington, Vt.

SOCCER

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

10:10 a.m.; ESPNEWS, FA Cup, Second Round, Wrexham at Farnborough

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, France vs. Denmark, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Argentina vs. Mexico, at Lusail, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

9 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, NCAA quarterfinals, Virginia at UCLA

5 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Japan vs. Costa Rica, at Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup semifinal, Italy vs. Canada, at Malaga, Spain

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Minnesota at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska