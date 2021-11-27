 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 27
BIATHLON

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Sprint, at Oestersund, Sweden (same-day tape)

BOXING

10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC/WBO Super Bantamweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr.; bantamweights, Gary Russell vs. Alexandro Santiago; super bantamweights, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez; at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WSET, Georgia at Georgia Tech

Noon; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Houston at UConn

Noon; ESPN, Florida St. at Florida, traditional telecast

Noon; SEC Network, Florida St. at Florida, "Command Center" telecast

Noon; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Boston College

Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College, "The Huddle Watch Party" telecast

Noon; ESPNU, Navy at Temple

Noon; WFXR, Ohio St. at Michigan

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Baylor

Noon; ESPN Plus, Army at Liberty

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Duke

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charlotte at Old Dominion

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Penn St. at Michigan St.

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, W. Kentucky at Marshall

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon St. at Oregon

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue

3:45 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia

3:45 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Tulsa at SMU

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette

4 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Minnesota

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Arizona St.

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Grambling St. at Southern U.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas A&M at LSU

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at Kansas

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Louisville

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at Memphis

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Clemson at South Carolina

8 p.m.; WFXR, Notre Dame at Stanford

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Nevada at Colorado St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, BYU at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at UCLA

DRONES

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round, at Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Third Round (same-day tape)

Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, at Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Baha Mar Bahamas Championship, Louisville vs. Maryland

Noon; Fox Sports 2, St. Peter's at Providence

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NJIT at St. John's

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marshall at Indiana

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Championship, at Niceville, Fla.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, N. Illinois at Marquette

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Sacramento St. at Arizona, joined in progress

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, BYU at Utah

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Dallas

NFL

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "NFL Championship Chase"

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Drew Pearson: A Football Life"

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Vegas

SKIING

10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Killington, Vt.

2:15 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Canada

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Killington, Vt. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Arsenal

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Norwich

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leeds at Brighton & Hove

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Championship, at Milwaukee

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue

11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

