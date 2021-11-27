Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 27

BIATHLON
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Sprint, at Oestersund, Sweden (same-day tape)
BOXING
10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC/WBO Super Bantamweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr.; bantamweights, Gary Russell vs. Alexandro Santiago; super bantamweights, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez; at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WSET, Georgia at Georgia Tech
Noon; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Houston at UConn
Noon; ESPN, Florida St. at Florida, traditional telecast
Noon; SEC Network, Florida St. at Florida, "Command Center" telecast
Noon; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Boston College
Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College, "The Huddle Watch Party" telecast
Noon; ESPNU, Navy at Temple
Noon; WFXR, Ohio St. at Michigan
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Baylor
Noon; ESPN Plus, Army at Liberty
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Duke
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charlotte at Old Dominion
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Penn St. at Michigan St.
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Auburn
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, W. Kentucky at Marshall
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon St. at Oregon
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue
3:45 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia
3:45 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Tulsa at SMU
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette
4 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Minnesota
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Arizona St.
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Grambling St. at Southern U.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas A&M at LSU
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at Kansas
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Louisville
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at Memphis
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Clemson at South Carolina
8 p.m.; WFXR, Notre Dame at Stanford
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Nevada at Colorado St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, BYU at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at UCLA
DRONES
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round, at Johannesburg, South Africa
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Third Round (same-day tape)
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, at Phuket Island, Thailand
5 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Baha Mar Bahamas Championship, Louisville vs. Maryland
Noon; Fox Sports 2, St. Peter's at Providence
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NJIT at St. John's
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marshall at Indiana
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Championship, at Niceville, Fla.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, N. Illinois at Marquette
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Sacramento St. at Arizona, joined in progress
9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, BYU at Utah
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Dallas
NFL
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "NFL Championship Chase"
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Drew Pearson: A Football Life"
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Vegas
SKIING
10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Killington, Vt.
2:15 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Canada
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Killington, Vt. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Arsenal
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Norwich
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leeds at Brighton & Hove
TENNIS
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Championship, at Milwaukee
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue