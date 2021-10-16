 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 16
AUTO RACING

3 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Andy's Frozen Custard 335, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

Noon; WSET, UCF at Cincinnati

Noon; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Northwestern

Noon; WDBJ, Auburn at Arkansas

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Yale at UConn

Noon; ESPN, Florida at LSU

Noon; ESPN2, Nebraska at Minnesota

Noon; ESPNU, Tulsa at South Florida

Noon; WFXR, Oklahoma St. at Texas

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Michigan St. at Indiana

Noon; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Missouri

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Duke at Virginia

1:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at Chattanooga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, James Madison at Richmond

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Norfolk State

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.; ESPN3, W. Kentucky at Old Dominion

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Purdue at Iowa

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Kentucky at Georgia

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Central Michigan

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, BYU at Baylor

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Kent St. at W. Michigan

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Fresno St. at Wyoming

3:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Colorado

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at South Carolina

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Hampton at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at UNLV

7 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m.; WSET, TCU at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Boston College

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Tennessee

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Army at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at Washington

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Air Force at Boise St.

10 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Hawaii at Nevada

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Morgan St. at S.C. State (same-day tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucía Masters, Third Round, at Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, Second Round, at Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ CUP, Third Round, at Las Vegas

2 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Aramco Team Series, Final Round, at Old Westbury, N.Y. (delayed tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Cave Spring at Patrick Henry (taped)

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, British Champions Day, at Ascot, England

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:20 p.m.; WFXR, Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 2, Boston at Houston (pregame coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night

10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 268, at Phoenix

NHL 

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at Buffalo

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Exeter at Wasps (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Watford

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Leicester 

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Norwich

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Southampton

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Brentford

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, East Tenn. State at VMI

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Nashville at D.C.

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, men's semifinals and men's and women's doubles finals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan

