Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 23
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Practice, at Austin, Texas

2:45 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan.

4:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Qualifying, at Austin, Texas

BOXING

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Junior lightweights, Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson; Middleweights, Nico Walsh (Muhammad Ali's grandson) vs. James Westly, at Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

Noon; WSET, Illinois at Penn St.

Noon; ACC Network, UMass at Florida St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Wake Forest at Army

Noon; ESPN, Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Navy

Noon; ESPNU, N. Illinois at Central Michigan

Noon; WFXR, Northwestern at Michigan

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Kansas St. at Texas Tech

Noon; SEC Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Syracuse at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk St. at Howard

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N.C. A&T at Hampton

2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Tenn. Tech

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue

3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Towson at William and Mary

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon at UCLA

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, LSU at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Toledo

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Clemson at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, BYU at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at California

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville

4 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina at Houston

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at North Texas

6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Mercer

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego St. at Air Force

7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Alabama

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Nevada at Fresno St.

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Ohio St. at Indiana

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at Miami

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, West Virginia at TCU

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Southern Cal at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon St.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Norfolk St. at Howard (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.; Peacock, Skate America, practice, at Las Vegas

4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Skate America

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Skate America, rhythm dance, women's short program

9:15 p.m.; Peacock, Skate America

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Skate America, men's free skate

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, at Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, at Richmond

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)

11:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zozo Championship, Final Round, at Chiba, Japan

GYMNASTICS

6 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Championships, continuation of coverage of apparatus finals, at Kitakyushu, Japan

4:30 a.m. (Sunday); Olympic Channel, World Championships

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon; WWCW (CW5), Franklin County at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

KICKBOXING

Noon; MASN2, Glory Collision 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6 (moves to 8 p.m. if no ALCS game)

8 p.m.; WFXR, Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 7, Boston at Houston (If Necessary)

MISCELLANEOUS

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

3 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 269, at Moscow

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Indiana

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Portland

NHL 

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington

1 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, London at Exeter (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, La Liga, Mallorca at Valencia

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leeds United

10 a.m.; USA, Premier League: Watford at Everton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove 

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, UNC Asheville at VMI

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Charleston Southern

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Gardner-Webb at Radford

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York City

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife

5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Kremlin Cup, final

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Wisconsin

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Nebraska

