Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 23

AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Practice, at Austin, Texas
2:45 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan.
4:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Qualifying, at Austin, Texas
BOXING
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Junior lightweights, Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson; Middleweights, Nico Walsh (Muhammad Ali's grandson) vs. James Westly, at Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
Noon; WSET, Illinois at Penn St.
Noon; ACC Network, UMass at Florida St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Wake Forest at Army
Noon; ESPN, Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Navy
Noon; ESPNU, N. Illinois at Central Michigan
Noon; WFXR, Northwestern at Michigan
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Kansas St. at Texas Tech
Noon; SEC Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Syracuse at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk St. at Howard
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, N.C. A&T at Hampton
2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Tenn. Tech
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue
3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Towson at William and Mary
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon at UCLA
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, LSU at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Toledo
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Clemson at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, BYU at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at California
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville
4 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina at Houston
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at North Texas
6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Mercer
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego St. at Air Force
7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Alabama
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Nevada at Fresno St.
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Ohio St. at Indiana
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at Miami
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, West Virginia at TCU
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Southern Cal at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon St.
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Norfolk St. at Howard (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.; Peacock, Skate America, practice, at Las Vegas
4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Skate America
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Skate America, rhythm dance, women's short program
9:15 p.m.; Peacock, Skate America
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Skate America, men's free skate
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, at Balearic Islands, Spain
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, at Richmond
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zozo Championship, Final Round, at Chiba, Japan
GYMNASTICS
6 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Championships, continuation of coverage of apparatus finals, at Kitakyushu, Japan
4:30 a.m. (Sunday); Olympic Channel, World Championships
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon; WWCW (CW5), Franklin County at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
KICKBOXING
Noon; MASN2, Glory Collision 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6 (moves to 8 p.m. if no ALCS game)
8 p.m.; WFXR, Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 7, Boston at Houston (If Necessary)
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
3 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 269, at Moscow
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Indiana
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Portland
NHL
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington
1 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, London at Exeter (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, La Liga, Mallorca at Valencia
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leeds United
10 a.m.; USA, Premier League: Watford at Everton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, UNC Asheville at VMI
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Charleston Southern
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Gardner-Webb at Radford
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York City
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife
5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Kremlin Cup, final
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL