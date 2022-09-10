Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 10

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying
1:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
3:20 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1
5:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (Red Carpet show at 6 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech
Noon; WSET, Ohio at Penn St.
Noon; ACC Network, Southern Miss. at Miami
Noon; Big Ten Network, Arkansas St. at Ohio St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at Army
Noon; ESPN, South Carolina at Arkansas
Noon; ESPN2, Missouri at Kansas St.
Noon; ESPNU, North Carolina at Georgia St.
Noon; WFXR, Alabama at Texas
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Duke at Northwestern
Noon; SEC Network, Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Charleston Southern at N.C. State
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Bucknell at VMI
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Marshall at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Furman at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Colorado at Air Force
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Navy
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Washington St. at Wisconsin
4 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk State at JMU
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa St. at Iowa
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Virginia at Illinois
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Houston at Texas Tech
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Samford at Georgia
4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at The Citadel
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, St. Francis at Richmond
6 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Campbell at William and Mary
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UAB at Liberty
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at East Carolina
6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UVa-Wise at North Alabama
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Syracuse at UConn
7 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Florida
7 p.m; NFL Network, E. Michigan at Louisiana
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Southern Cal at Stanford
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, San Jose St. at Auburn
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgia Southern at Nebraska
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Southern U. at LSU
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Hawaii at Michigan
10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at BYU
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Oregon St. at Fresno St.
11 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Mississippi St. at Arizona
CYCLING
6:25 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 20
10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 20
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, PGA Championship, Second Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
5 p.m.; CNBC, Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland
5 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
6 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Angels at Houston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 279, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 279 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 279
MOTORCYCLES
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1 (same-day tape)
RUGBY
6 a.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Exteter at Leicester
10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, London at Worcester
10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Newcastle at Harlequins
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Roosters vs. Knights
2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Men, NRL, South Sydney at Sydney
2:15 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
SOCCER
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Spezia at Napoli
1 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, San Diego at Washington
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at George Mason
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Western Carolina at Radford
9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Salt Lake
TENNIS
4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Championship
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon; CNBC, Diamond League final meet (taped)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Charlotte at Virginia