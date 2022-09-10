 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 10

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

3:20 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1

5:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (Red Carpet show at 6 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech

Noon; WSET, Ohio at Penn St.

Noon; ACC Network, Southern Miss. at Miami

Noon; Big Ten Network, Arkansas St. at Ohio St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at Army

Noon; ESPN, South Carolina at Arkansas

Noon; ESPN2, Missouri at Kansas St.

Noon; ESPNU, North Carolina at Georgia St.

Noon; WFXR, Alabama at Texas

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Duke at Northwestern

Noon; SEC Network, Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Charleston Southern at N.C. State

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Bucknell at VMI

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Marshall at Notre Dame

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Tennessee at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Furman at Clemson

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Colorado at Air Force

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Navy

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Washington St. at Wisconsin

4 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk State at JMU

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa St. at Iowa

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Virginia at Illinois

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Houston at Texas Tech

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Samford at Georgia

4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at The Citadel

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, St. Francis at Richmond

6 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Campbell at William and Mary

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UAB at Liberty

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at East Carolina

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UVa-Wise at North Alabama

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Syracuse at UConn

7 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Florida

7 p.m; NFL Network, E. Michigan at Louisiana

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Southern Cal at Stanford

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, San Jose St. at Auburn

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgia Southern at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Southern U. at LSU

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Hawaii at Michigan

10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at BYU

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Oregon St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.; ACC Network, "The ACC Huddle," at Virginia Tech

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Mississippi St. at Arizona

CYCLING

6:25 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 20

10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 20

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, PGA Championship, Second Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

5 p.m.; CNBC, Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland

5 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

6 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Angels at Houston

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 279, Early Prelims

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 279 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 279

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1 (same-day tape)

RUGBY

6 a.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Exteter at Leicester

10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, London at Worcester

10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Newcastle at Harlequins

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Roosters vs. Knights

2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Men, NRL, South Sydney at Sydney

2:15 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

SOCCER

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Spezia at Napoli

1 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, San Diego at Washington

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at George Mason

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Western Carolina at Radford

9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Salt Lake

TENNIS

4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Championship

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon; CNBC, Diamond League final meet (taped)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Charlotte at Virginia

