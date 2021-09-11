Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 11

AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League (taped)
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250 (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
3:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Qualifying
4:55 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights
6:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Qualifying (same-day tape)
BASKETBALL
Noon and 4:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Hall of Fame Awards Gala for Mike Gorman, Mel Greenberg, George Kalinsky, Carole Stiff, Ray Allen, Vinny Del Negro and Renee Montgomery (taped Friday)
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Val Ackerman, Chris Bosh, Toni Kukoc, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright and others (red carpet show at 6 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
10 a.m.; WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Illinois at Virginia
11:30 a.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Kent State
11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, W. Kentucky at Army
Noon; MASN, Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech
Noon; Big Ten Network, Youngstown St. at Michigan St.
Noon; ESPN, Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Noon; ESPN2, South Carolina at East Carolina
Noon; ESPNU, Miami of Ohio at Minnesota
Noon; WFXR, Oregon at Ohio St.
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
Noon; SEC Network, Alabama St. at Auburn
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Norfolk State at Wake Forest
1 p.m.; WSET, Florida at South Florida
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Charleston Southern at The Citadel
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Lehigh at Richmond
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Rutgers at Syracuse
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Toledo at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "College Football Tribute," about 20th anniversary of 9/11
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Purdue at UConn
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Buffalo at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Air Force at Navy (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UAB at Georgia
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, California at TCU
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Texas A&M vs. Colorado
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ball St. at Penn St.
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Maine at James Madison
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mercer at Alabama
4:30 p.m.; WSET, Iowa at Iowa St.
5 p.m.; ACC Network, S.C. State at Clemson
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Long Island at West Virginia
6 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Lafayette at William and Mary
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland St. at Washington St.
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Houston at Rice
7 p.m.; ESPN,Texas at Arkansas
7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Appalachian State at Miami
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
7 p.m.: ESPN3, Hampton at Old Dominion
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Troy
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
7:30 p.m.: ESPN3, UVa-Wise at East Tenn. State
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Howard at Maryland or Idaho at Indiana
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
8 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Michigan
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Jacksonville St. at Florida St.
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Vanderbilt at Colorado St.
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Diego St. at Arizona
10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at BYU
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UNLV at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Tenn. State vs. Jackson State (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Stanford at Southern Cal
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Hawaii at Oregon St.
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Open
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Korn Ferry Tour special on golfers getting PGA Tour cards, including feature on ex-Radford University golfer Callum Tarren
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round
11:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Salem at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Irish Championship Stakes
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; WSLS, Turf Sprint Stakes and Turf Cup Stakes
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
4:30 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore, Game 1
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
7:45 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore, Game 2
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike
PARALYMPICS
3 p.m.; WSLS, Highlights Show
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Elimination Final, Parramatta vs. Newcastle
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Glasgow at St. Johnstone
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Southampton
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester United
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich City at Arsenal
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Leicester
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Watford
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Aston Villa at Chelsea
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Gardner-Webb
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Liberty at Radford
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia Tech at Duke
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales
TENNIS
4 p.m.; ESPN , U.S. Open, Women's Singles Championship
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL