AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Women, AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying
6:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops Night Race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WSET, Florida St. at Boston College
Noon; Big Ten Network, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Liberty at Buffalo
Noon; ESPN, LSU at Mississippi St.
Noon; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Old Dominion
Noon; ESPNU, Iowa St. at Ohio
Noon; WFXR, Penn St. at Illinois
Noon; Fox Sports 1, North Dakota at Boise St.
Noon; SEC Network, Kansas St. at Missouri
2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), VMI at N.C. State
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Norfolk State at Temple
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Central Michigan at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; CNBC, HBCU N.Y. Classic, Morehouse vs. Albany St., at East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Virginia Tech at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Alabama at South Florida
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Duke
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, South Carolina at Georgia
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIU at UConn
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Tulsa
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at Charleston Southern
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at Southern Miss.
4 p.m.; WFXR, Western Kentucky at Ohio St.
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
5 p.m.; Peacock, Washington at Michigan St.
6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Chattanooga
6 p.m.; WZBJ (Ch. 24), West Florida at Florida A&M
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Vanderbilt at UNLV
7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Florida
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Northern Illinois at Nebraska
7 p.m.; NFL Network, James Madison at Troy
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at West Virginia
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Bowling Green at Michigan
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at Arkansas
7;30 p.m.; ESPNU, Akron at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Syracuse at Purdue
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Tech at Mississippi
8 p.m.; ACC Network, FAU at Clemson
8 p.m.; WFXR, TCU at Houston
10 p.m.; ESPN, Colorado St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kansas at Nevada
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fresno St. at Arizona St.
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Hampton at Howard (same-day tape)
CYCLING
9 a.m.; CNBC, Vuelta a España, Stage 20
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Third Round
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour show)
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, Second Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; WSLS, bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at St. Louis
7 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims
10 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
MOTORCYCLES
8 p.m.; Peacock, SuperMotocross Championship, Playoff Race 2
RUGBY
11:30 a.m.; CNBC, World Cup, Wales vs. Portugal
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Rugby Alliance, U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain
SAILING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix (taped)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at Juventus
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Luton Town at Fulham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester United
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Sheffield at Tottenham
10:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr at Al-Raed
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Brentford at Newcastle
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at Wofford
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at UNC Asheville
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, N.C. State at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at Louisville
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at N.Y./N.J.
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep.
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open, Final
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Japan Open, Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.; WSLS, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon or 2:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Jefferson Cup Invitational, George Washington or Wofford at Virginia
1 p.m. or 4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech Classic, East Carolina or Duquesne at Virginia Tech