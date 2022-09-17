Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 17

AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
BOXING
11 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Super Middleweight Championship, Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, at Las Vegas (undercard begins at 8 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Wofford at Virginia Tech
Noon; WSET, UConn at Michigan
Noon; Big Ten Network, Western Kentucky at Indiana
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Army
Noon; ESPN, Georgia at South Carolina
Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Syracuse
People are also reading…
Noon; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Miami of Ohio
Noon; WFXR, Oklahoma at Nebraska
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Texas St. at Baylor
Noon; SEC Network, Youngstown St. at Kentucky
Noon; ESPN Plus, Richmond at Lehigh
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Cornell at VMI
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Hampton at Norfolk State
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Old Dominion at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Delaware State
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, California at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; CNBC, HBCU New York Football Classic, Morehouse vs. Howard, at East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at Lafayette
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Mississippi at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Penn St. at Auburn (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Colorado at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, BYU at Oregon
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas at Houston
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tennessee-Martin at Boise St.
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Wake Forest
5 p.m.; NFL Network, Marshall at Bowling Green
6 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi St. at LSU
6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer
6 p.m. ACC Network Extra, N.C. A&T at Duke
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas Tech at NC State
7 p.m.; WFXR, Toledo at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Maine at Boston College
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Michigan St. at Washington
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nevada at Iowa
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UCF at Florida Atlantic
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, SMU at Maryland
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Florida at Florida
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisiana Tech at Clemson
9 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Texas A&M
10 p.m.; ESPN2, San Diego St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Grambling St. at Jackson St. (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Fresno St. at Southern Cal
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, North Dakota St. at Arizona
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Italian Open, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Third Round, at Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, Second Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1)
3 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
4 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits: This is Football," documentary on women's football league
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night undercard, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Peachtree Classic, at Atlanta
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Freedom Fest, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.; ESPN2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Dortmund
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Newcastle
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leicester at Tottenham
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at North Carolina
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Semifinals in Chennai and Portoroz and Davis Cup matches (U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Maryland at Virginia