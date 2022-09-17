Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

BOXING

11 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Super Middleweight Championship, Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, at Las Vegas (undercard begins at 8 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Wofford at Virginia Tech

Noon; WSET, UConn at Michigan

Noon; Big Ten Network, Western Kentucky at Indiana

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Army

Noon; ESPN, Georgia at South Carolina

Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Syracuse

Noon; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Miami of Ohio

Noon; WFXR, Oklahoma at Nebraska

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Texas St. at Baylor

Noon; SEC Network, Youngstown St. at Kentucky

Noon; ESPN Plus, Richmond at Lehigh

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Cornell at VMI

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Hampton at Norfolk State

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Old Dominion at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Delaware State

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, California at Notre Dame

3 p.m.; CNBC, HBCU New York Football Classic, Morehouse vs. Howard, at East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at Lafayette

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Mississippi at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Penn St. at Auburn (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Colorado at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, BYU at Oregon

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas at Houston

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tennessee-Martin at Boise St.

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Wake Forest

5 p.m.; NFL Network, Marshall at Bowling Green

6 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi St. at LSU

6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer

6 p.m. ACC Network Extra, N.C. A&T at Duke

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas Tech at NC State

7 p.m.; WFXR, Toledo at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Maine at Boston College

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Michigan St. at Washington

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nevada at Iowa

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UCF at Florida Atlantic

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, SMU at Maryland

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Florida at Florida

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisiana Tech at Clemson

9 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Texas A&M

10 p.m.; ESPN2, San Diego St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Grambling St. at Jackson St. (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Fresno St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, North Dakota St. at Arizona

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Italian Open, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Third Round, at Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, Second Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1)

3 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

4 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits: This is Football," documentary on women's football league

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night undercard, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

PICKLEBALL

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Peachtree Classic, at Atlanta

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Freedom Fest, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.; ESPN2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Newcastle

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leicester at Tottenham

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at North Carolina

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Semifinals in Chennai and Portoroz and Davis Cup matches (U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Maryland at Virginia