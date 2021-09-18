 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 18
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 18

AUTO RACING

1:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice, at Salinas, Calif.

3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights

5:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying (same-day tape)

BOXING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lightweights, Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio at Bakersfield, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

10 a.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"

Noon; WSET, Michigan St. at Miami

Noon; ACC Network, Albany at Syracuse

Noon; Big Ten Network, N. Illinois at Michigan

Noon; CBS Sports Network, UConn at Army

Noon; ESPN, Cincinnati at Indiana

Noon; ESPN2, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

Noon; ESPNU, Boston College at Temple

Noon; WFXR, Nebraska at Oklahoma

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Noon; NBC Sports Network, Hampton vs. Howard, at Audi Field in Washington

Noon; SEC Network, New Mexico at Texas A&M

Noon; MASN2, Western Michigan at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Hampshire at Lafayette

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at Colgate

1 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Minnesota at Colorado

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Cornell

2:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at Western Carolina

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Purdue at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Georgia Tech at Clemson

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kent St. at Iowa or Delaware at Rutgers

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Florida

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SMU at Louisiana Tech

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Florida St. at Wake Forest

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Southern Cal at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Ohio St.

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Elon at Appalachian State

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Duke

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi St. at Memphis

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado St. at Toledo

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Arkansas

4:15 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arkansas St. at Washington

6 p.m.; ESPN3, Old Dominion at Liberty

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Elizabeth City State at Norfolk State

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah at San Diego St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, South Carolina at Georgia

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Furman at N.C. State

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Auburn at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Utah St. at Air Force

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stony Brook at Oregon

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Michigan at LSU

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Weber State

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Tulane at Mississippi

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma St. at Boise St.

10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Iowa St. at UNLV

10:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Fresno St. at UCLA

12:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, San Jose St. at Hawaii

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; WDBJ, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Championship, at Gainesville, Fla. (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Third Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Third Round, at Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, Second Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon; WWCW (CW5), Salem at Northside (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Woodbine Mile, at Toronto

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington

7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits," features on Black athletes

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 266, Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis, at San Jose, Calif.

MOTORCYCLES

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brentford at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Burnley

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Norwich City

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Wofford

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at UNC Greensboro

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Liga MX, Pachuca at Guadalajara (same-day tape)

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, semifinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. A&T at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Louisville at Nebraska

