Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 18

AUTO RACING
1:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice, at Salinas, Calif.
3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights
5:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying (same-day tape)
BOXING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lightweights, Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio at Bakersfield, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
10 a.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"
Noon; WSET, Michigan St. at Miami
Noon; ACC Network, Albany at Syracuse
Noon; Big Ten Network, N. Illinois at Michigan
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UConn at Army
Noon; ESPN, Cincinnati at Indiana
Noon; ESPN2, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
Noon; ESPNU, Boston College at Temple
Noon; WFXR, Nebraska at Oklahoma
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Virginia Tech at West Virginia
Noon; NBC Sports Network, Hampton vs. Howard, at Audi Field in Washington
Noon; SEC Network, New Mexico at Texas A&M
Noon; MASN2, Western Michigan at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Hampshire at Lafayette
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at Colgate
1 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Minnesota at Colorado
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Cornell
2:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at Western Carolina
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Purdue at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Georgia Tech at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kent St. at Iowa or Delaware at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Florida
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SMU at Louisiana Tech
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Florida St. at Wake Forest
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Southern Cal at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Ohio St.
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Elon at Appalachian State
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Duke
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi St. at Memphis
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado St. at Toledo
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Arkansas
4:15 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arkansas St. at Washington
6 p.m.; ESPN3, Old Dominion at Liberty
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Elizabeth City State at Norfolk State
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah at San Diego St.
7 p.m.; ESPN, South Carolina at Georgia
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Furman at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Auburn at Penn St.
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Utah St. at Air Force
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stony Brook at Oregon
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Michigan at LSU
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Weber State
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Tulane at Mississippi
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma St. at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Iowa St. at UNLV
10:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Fresno St. at UCLA
12:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, San Jose St. at Hawaii
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; WDBJ, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Championship, at Gainesville, Fla. (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Third Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Third Round, at Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, Second Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon; WWCW (CW5), Salem at Northside (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Woodbine Mile, at Toronto
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington
7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits," features on Black athletes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 266, Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis, at San Jose, Calif.
MOTORCYCLES
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brentford at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Burnley
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Norwich City
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Wofford
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at UNC Greensboro
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Liga MX, Pachuca at Guadalajara (same-day tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, semifinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL