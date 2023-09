AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying

10:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Practice and Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

Noon; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Darlington, S.C.

Noon and 8:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying

3:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Qualifying

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

BOXING

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "College Football Preview"

11 a.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle," at Blacksburg

Noon; WSET, Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Nashville, Tenn.

Noon; ACC Network, Northern Illinois at Boston College

Noon; Big Ten Network, Fresno St. at Purdue

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Bowling Green at Liberty

Noon; ESPN, Arizona St. at Oklahoma

Noon; ESPNU, Louisiana Tech at SMU

Noon; WFXR, Colorado at TCU

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at Iowa

Noon; Peacock, East Carolina at Michigan

Noon; SEC Network, Ball St. at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Davidson at VMI

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia State at Norfolk State

3 p.m.; NFL Network, Grambling St. vs. Hampton, at Harrison, N.J.

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Boise St. at Washington

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Wofford at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Towson at Maryland

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Ohio St. at Indiana

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Western Kentucky

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, UMass at Auburn

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Rice at Texas

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Buffalo at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, Tennessee St. at Notre Dame

4 p.m.; ESPNU, California at North Texas

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Richmond at Morgan State

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Bucknell at James Madison

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington St. at Colorado St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, New Mexico at Texas A&M

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UTSA at Houston

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Army at Louisiana-Monroe

7:30 p.m.; WSET, North Carolina at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Toledo at Illinois

7:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Texas Tech at Wyoming

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, West Virginia at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Middle Tennessee at Alabama

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; ESPNU, South Alabama at Tulane

10:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Sam Houston St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Idaho St. at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Coastal Carolina at UCLA

CYCLING

8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 8

10 a.m.; CNBC, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 8

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Walker Cup, Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland, at Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, European Masters, Third Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (same-day tape)

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

9 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland

4 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Sheffield

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Burnley

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Brentford

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove

TENNIS

11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Shenzhen, China

Noon; CNBC, Diamond League, at, Zurich, Switzerland (taped Thursday)

TRIATHLON

2 p.m.; CNBC, Asian Open (taped)

WNBA

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Richmond at Brisbane

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Towson at Dartmouth

Noon; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Columbia

Noon; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech vs. Youngstown State, at Toledo

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at VCU