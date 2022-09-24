Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Women, Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; MASN, South Florida at Louisville
Noon; WSET, Clemson at Wake Forest
Noon; ACC Network, Rhode Island at Pittsburgh
Noon; Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Penn St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at E. Michigan
Noon; ESPN, Missouri at Auburn
Noon; ESPN2, Baylor at Iowa St.
Noon; ESPNU, TCU at SMU
Noon; WFXR, Maryland at Michigan
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Duke at Kansas
Noon; SEC Network, Bowling Green at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Stony Brook at Richmond
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, St. Francis (Penn.) at Norfolk State
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Appalachian State
3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Elon at William and Mary
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Notre Dame at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Middle Tennessee at Miami
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Florida at Tennessee
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIU at W. Kentucky
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Toledo at San Diego St.
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia Tech at UCF
4 p.m.; WFXR, Oregon at Washington St.
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Tulsa at Mississippi
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Arkansas State at Old Dominion
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Akron at Liberty
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Utah St.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Arkansas at Texas A&M
7 p.m.; ESPN2, N. Illinois at Kentucky
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Rutgers
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Marshall at Troy
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, FAU at Purdue
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Charlotte at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Alabama
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Florida St.
8 p.m.; WFXR, Kansas St. at Oklahoma
10:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Wyoming at BYU
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, W. Michigan at San Jose St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Washington
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 3, at Charlotte, N.C.
8 a.m.; WSLS, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 3
12 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, at Rogers, Ark.
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"
4 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Third Round (delayed tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN2, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Minnesota
10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MOTORCYCLES
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)
NHL
1 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa at Toronto
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia
SAILING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Denmark Sail Grand Prix (taped)
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FA Women's Super League Tottenham at Arsenal
8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Ukraine at, Armenia
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Norway at Slovenia
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Presbyterian at Radford
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Portugal at Czech Republic
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia at Syracuse
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, San Diego Open, Semifinals
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Final, at Tokyo
2 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana Bank Korean Open, at Seoul