 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 24

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Women, Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; MASN, South Florida at Louisville

Noon; WSET, Clemson at Wake Forest

Noon; ACC Network, Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

People are also reading…

Noon; Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Penn St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at E. Michigan

Noon; ESPN, Missouri at Auburn

Noon; ESPN2, Baylor at Iowa St.

Noon; ESPNU, TCU at SMU

Noon; WFXR, Maryland at Michigan

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Duke at Kansas

Noon; SEC Network, Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Stony Brook at Richmond

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, St. Francis (Penn.) at Norfolk State

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, James Madison at Appalachian State

3:30 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Elon at William and Mary

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Notre Dame at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Middle Tennessee at Miami

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Florida at Tennessee

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIU at W. Kentucky

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Toledo at San Diego St.

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia Tech at UCF

4 p.m.; WFXR, Oregon at Washington St.

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Tulsa at Mississippi

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Arkansas State at Old Dominion

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Akron at Liberty

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Utah St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Arkansas at Texas A&M

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N. Illinois at Kentucky

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Rutgers

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Marshall at Troy

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, FAU at Purdue

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Charlotte at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Alabama

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Florida St.

8 p.m.; WFXR, Kansas St. at Oklahoma

10:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Wyoming at BYU

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, W. Michigan at San Jose St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 3, at Charlotte, N.C.

8 a.m.; WSLS, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 3

12 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, at Rogers, Ark.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"

4 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Third Round (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN2, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Minnesota

10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MOTORCYCLES

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa at Toronto

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia

SAILING

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Denmark Sail Grand Prix (taped)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FA Women's Super League Tottenham at Arsenal

8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Ukraine at, Armenia

11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Norway at Slovenia

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Presbyterian at Radford

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Portugal at Czech Republic 

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia at Syracuse

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, San Diego Open, Semifinals

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Final, at Tokyo

2 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana Bank Korean Open, at Seoul

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UVa's Tony Elliott on loss at Syracuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert