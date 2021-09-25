 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 25
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, Qualifying

Noon; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Qualifying

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, at Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 302, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

10 a.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"

Noon; ACC Network, Richmond at Virginia Tech

Noon; WSET, Texas Tech at Texas

Noon; Big Ten Network, Villanova at Penn St. or Ohio at Northwestern

Noon; WDBJ, Boise St. at Utah St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Army

Noon; ESPN, LSU at Mississippi St.

Noon; ESPN2, Missouri at Boston College

Noon; ESPNU, Bowling Green at Minnesota

Noon, WFXR, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, at Chicago

Noon; Fox Sports 1, SMU at TCU

Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt

Noon; ACC Network Extra, New Hampshire at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Central Connecticut at Miami

1:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at VMI

2:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at Utah

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Rutgers at Michigan

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Purdue or Kent State at Maryland

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, at Arlington, Texas

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at UConn

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Clemson at N.C. State

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2,  Louisville at Florida St.

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UTSA at Memphis

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa St. at Baylor

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado St. at Iowa

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Kansas at Duke

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia St. at Auburn

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Buffalo at Old Dominion

7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Florida

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at South Carolina

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Navy at Houston

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.; WSET, West Virginia at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Akron at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Southern Miss. at Alabama

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at W. Kentucky

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Florida Atlantic at Air Force

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Washington

10:15 p.m.; ESPN2, South Florida at BYU

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at Oregon

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon St. at Southern Cal

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman

GOLF

6 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ryder Cup, Day 2, at Kohler, Wis.

9 a.m.; WSLS, Ryder Cup, Day 2

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Carroll County at Glenvar (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MARATHON

3 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Berlin Marathon

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MLB  Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 

7 p.m.; MASN, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at San Diego

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 266, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 266 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 266

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Montreal at Toronto

RUGBY

12:30 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bristol at Wasps (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Leicester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich City at Everton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Leeds

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Watford

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley

4 p.m.; MASN, College Men, North Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at Campbell

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at UNC Greensboro

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Cincinnati at D.C.

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Tijuana (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Day 2

4:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Astana Open final, at Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert