Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, AFL Premiership Qualifier, Elimination Final, Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying

10 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Practice and Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

Noon; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, Practice, at Darlington, S.C.

Noon; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam World Finals, at Orlando, Fla. (taped)

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, Practice and Qualifying

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

3:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Qualifying

7:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice

BOXING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz weigh-in, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at ODU (taped)

Noon; WSET, Colorado St. at Michigan

Noon; ACC Network, Rutgers at Boston College

Noon; Big Ten Network, Buffalo at Maryland

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Delaware at Navy

Noon; ESPN, N.C. State at East Carolina

Noon; ESPNU, North Carolina at Appalachian St.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, S. Dakota St. at Iowa

Noon; SEC Network, Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Richmond at Virginia

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon vs. Georgia, at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Miami

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, North Dakota at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arizona at San Diego St.

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Houston at UTSA

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, UTEP at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Wyoming

3:30 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk State at Marshall

4 p.m.; ESPNU, BYU at South Florida

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Mississippi

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Middle Tennessee at JMU

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Southern Mississippi

7 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at Florida

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois St. at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Notre Dame at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SMU at North Texas

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Memphis at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Utah St. at Alabama

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Syracuse

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Boise St. at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kent St. at Washington

11 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. A&T vs. N.C. Central, at Charlotte, N.C. (taped)

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 14

10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 14

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Third Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, at Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Jockey Club Gold Cup and Flower Bowl Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Francisco

7 p.m.; WFXR, Seattle at Cleveland

7 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Paris

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton

9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Juventus at Fiorentina (Joined in Progress)

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Brentford

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palce at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Tottenham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa

1:30 p.m.; WFXR, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Kansas City, Kan. (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.; WSLS, Diamond League, at Brussels, Belgium (taped)

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

8 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Czechia, at Herning, Denmark

Noon; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Mississippi at Nebraska