Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, AFL Premiership Qualifier, Elimination Final, Western at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying
10 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Practice and Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
Noon; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, Practice, at Darlington, S.C.
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam World Finals, at Orlando, Fla. (taped)
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, Practice and Qualifying
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
3:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Qualifying
7:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
BOXING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz weigh-in, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at ODU (taped)
Noon; WSET, Colorado St. at Michigan
Noon; ACC Network, Rutgers at Boston College
Noon; Big Ten Network, Buffalo at Maryland
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Delaware at Navy
Noon; ESPN, N.C. State at East Carolina
Noon; ESPNU, North Carolina at Appalachian St.
Noon; Fox Sports 1, S. Dakota St. at Iowa
Noon; SEC Network, Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Richmond at Virginia
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Oregon vs. Georgia, at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Miami
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, North Dakota at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arizona at San Diego St.
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Houston at UTSA
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, UTEP at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Wyoming
3:30 p.m.; ESPN3, Norfolk State at Marshall
4 p.m.; ESPNU, BYU at South Florida
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Mississippi
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Middle Tennessee at JMU
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Southern Mississippi
7 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at Florida
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois St. at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Notre Dame at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SMU at North Texas
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Memphis at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Utah St. at Alabama
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Syracuse
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Boise St. at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kent St. at Washington
11 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. A&T vs. N.C. Central, at Charlotte, N.C. (taped)
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 14
10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 14
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Third Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, at Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Jockey Club Gold Cup and Flower Bowl Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Francisco
7 p.m.; WFXR, Seattle at Cleveland
7 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Paris
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Rangers at Celtic
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton
9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Juventus at Fiorentina (Joined in Progress)
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palce at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Nottingham Forest
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Tottenham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa
1:30 p.m.; WFXR, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Kansas City, Kan. (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.; WSLS, Diamond League, at Brussels, Belgium (taped)
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
8 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Czechia, at Herning, Denmark
Noon; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Mississippi at Nebraska