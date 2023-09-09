AUTO RACING

10 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, Practice and Qualifying

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.

1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice

3:20 p.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT, Race 1

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

5 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "College Football Preview"

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Virginia Tech

Noon; ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia

Noon; WSET, Notre Dame at N.C. State

Noon; Big Ten Network, Youngstown St. at Ohio St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Delaware St. at Army

Noon; ESPN, Utah at Baylor

Noon; WFXR, Nebraska at Colorado

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Troy at Kansas St.

Noon; Peacock, Delaware at Penn St.

Noon; SEC Network, Ball St. at Georgia

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian

2:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Clemson

2:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at Western Carolina

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Bucknell

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Texas A&M at Miami

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Richmond at Michigan St.

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, UNLV at Michigan

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wagner at Navy

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi at Tulane

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Iowa St.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Marshall at East Carolina

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Kent St. at Arkansas

5:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Appalachian St. at North Carolina

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Monmouth at Towson

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, New Mexico State at Liberty

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Louisiana at Old Dominion

6:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Alabama (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Alabama (alternate telecast with Pat McAfee)

7 p.m.; WFXR, Oregon at Texas Tech

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCF at Boise St.

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Houston at Rice

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, E. Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.; WDBJ, UCLA at San Diego St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, McNeese St. at Florida

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Charlotte at Maryland

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arizona at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at Sam Houston St.

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Southern Miss. at Florida St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at California

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. at Southern (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Stanford at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

CYCLING

10 a.m.; CNBC, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Third Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship, Third Round, at Cincinnati

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, at St. Louis

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, at Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes

Noon; MASN, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; MASN2, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Houston

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 293, Early Prelims, at Sydney

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 293, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 293, Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; USA Network, Super Motocross Championship, Playoffs, Round 1, at Concord, N.C.

PICKLEBALL

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, Men's and Women's Doubles, at Cincinnati

RUGBY

7 a.m.; CNBC, World Cup, Italy vs. Namibia, at Saint-Etienne, France

2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Canberra at Newcastle

SAILING

7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying, Belgium at Azerbaijan

11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying, Ukraine vs. England, at Wroclaw, Poland

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Final, North Carolina vs. Louisville, at Cary, N.C.

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Presbyterian at VMI

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Japan at Germany

5:30 p.m.; TNT, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, at St. Louis

TENNIS

4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Championship, Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Brussels (taped)

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Collingwood

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at George Mason