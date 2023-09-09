AUTO RACING
10 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, Practice and Qualifying
Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.
1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice
3:20 p.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT, Race 1
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
5 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "College Football Preview"
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
People are also reading…
Noon; ESPN2, Purdue at Virginia Tech
Noon; ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia
Noon; WSET, Notre Dame at N.C. State
Noon; Big Ten Network, Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Delaware St. at Army
Noon; ESPN, Utah at Baylor
Noon; WFXR, Nebraska at Colorado
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Troy at Kansas St.
Noon; Peacock, Delaware at Penn St.
Noon; SEC Network, Ball St. at Georgia
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian
2:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Clemson
2:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at Western Carolina
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Bucknell
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Texas A&M at Miami
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Richmond at Michigan St.
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, UNLV at Michigan
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wagner at Navy
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi at Tulane
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Iowa St.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Marshall at East Carolina
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Kent St. at Arkansas
5:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Appalachian St. at North Carolina
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Monmouth at Towson
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, New Mexico State at Liberty
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Louisiana at Old Dominion
6:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Alabama (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Alabama (alternate telecast with Pat McAfee)
7 p.m.; WFXR, Oregon at Texas Tech
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCF at Boise St.
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Houston at Rice
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, E. Michigan at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.; WDBJ, UCLA at San Diego St.
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, McNeese St. at Florida
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Charlotte at Maryland
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arizona at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at Sam Houston St.
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Southern Miss. at Florida St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at California
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. at Southern (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.; WFXR, Stanford at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
CYCLING
10 a.m.; CNBC, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Third Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship, Third Round, at Cincinnati
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, at St. Louis
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, at Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes
Noon; MASN, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.; MASN2, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Houston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 293, Early Prelims, at Sydney
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC 293, Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 293, Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; USA Network, Super Motocross Championship, Playoffs, Round 1, at Concord, N.C.
PICKLEBALL
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, Men's and Women's Doubles, at Cincinnati
RUGBY
7 a.m.; CNBC, World Cup, Italy vs. Namibia, at Saint-Etienne, France
2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Canberra at Newcastle
SAILING
7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix
SOCCER
8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying, Belgium at Azerbaijan
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying, Ukraine vs. England, at Wroclaw, Poland
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Final, North Carolina vs. Louisville, at Cary, N.C.
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Presbyterian at VMI
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Japan at Germany
5:30 p.m.; TNT, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, at St. Louis
TENNIS
4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Championship, Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Brussels (taped)
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Collingwood
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at George Mason