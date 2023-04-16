AUTO RACING
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NOCO 400, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)
BOWLING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Evansville at S. Illinois
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC championships, finals, at Birmingham, Ala.
9 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, ACC championships, finals, at Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
1:30 p.m; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Tiger Effect"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Cleveland at Washington
2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Houston (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Houston (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Trentino, at Pietramurata, Italy
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Trentino, at Pietramurata, Italy
2:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, at Austin, Texas
NBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, L.A. Lakers at Memphis (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Miami at Milwaukee
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
10:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Minnesota at Denver
RODEO
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round
SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, D1 Arkema, Paris at Lyon (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Nework, Duke at Boston College
Noon; ESPN2, Northwestern at Wisconsin
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, USC Upstate at Radford
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at Kentucky
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at N.C. State
4 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Auburn
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Doubles Final
8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
USFL
Noon; WSLS, Michigan vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
3 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Bronze Medal Game, at Brampton, Ontario
7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Gold Medal Game, at Brampton, Ontario
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI vs. La Salle, at Long Island, N.Y.
Noon; Big Ten Network, Harvard at Michigan
XFL
Noon; ESPN, Arlington at D.C.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at St. Louis