AUTO RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NOCO 400, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Evansville at S. Illinois

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC championships, finals, at Birmingham, Ala.

9 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, ACC championships, finals, at Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

1:30 p.m; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Tiger Effect"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Detroit

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Cleveland at Washington

2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Houston (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Houston (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)

MEN'S LACROSSE

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Trentino, at Pietramurata, Italy

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Trentino, at Pietramurata, Italy

2:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, at Austin, Texas

NBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, L.A. Lakers at Memphis (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Miami at Milwaukee

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

10:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Minnesota at Denver

RODEO

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round

SOCCER

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, D1 Arkema, Paris at Lyon (same-day tape)

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Nework, Duke at Boston College

Noon; ESPN2, Northwestern at Wisconsin

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, USC Upstate at Radford

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at Kentucky

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at N.C. State

4 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Auburn

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart

USFL

Noon; WSLS, Michigan vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

3 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Bronze Medal Game, at Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Gold Medal Game, at Brampton, Ontario

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI vs. La Salle, at Long Island, N.Y.

Noon; Big Ten Network, Harvard at Michigan

XFL

Noon; ESPN, Arlington at D.C.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at St. Louis