Sports TV listings for Sunday April 17

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bristol Motor Speedway Easter Celebration

7 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race coverage at 5:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and at 6 p.m. on WFXR)

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sonoma, Calif. (same-day tape)

BOWLING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Lake Wales, Fla. (taped)

BOXING

4 p.m.; ESPN2, "Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson" (preview special)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Pittsburgh

CYCLING

9 a.m.; CNBC, Paris-Roubaix

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.; WSLS, Championships, at Montpellier, France (taped)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC women's championships, finals, at Birmingham, Ala.

9 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championships, match play final, at Pawleys Island, S.C.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Tiger Tracks"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, First Round, at Austin, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Seattle (joined in progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at San Diego, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Atlanta at San Diego, alternate telecast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez

NBA

1 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Atlanta at Miami

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Brooklyn at Boston (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Chicago at Milwaukee

9 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at Detroit

6 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at Nashville

POLO

6 p.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Polo Association Division I Nationall Intercollegiate Women's Championship, at Charlottesville (taped)

7 p.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Polo Assocation Division I National Intercollegiate Men's Championship, at Charlottesville (taped)

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Classic, at Tulsa, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CNBC, European Champions Cup, Racing 92 at Stade Francais (same-day tape)

SOCCER

9:15 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Newcastle

9:15 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at West Ham

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Sporting K.C. at LAFC

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Angel City at OL Reign

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.; ESPNU, Princeton at Yale

Noon; ACC Network, Syracuse at Louisville

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Arkansas

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

SPEED SKATING

7 a.m.; CNBC, World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, at Montreal (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Monte Carlo Masters Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

USFL

Noon; WSLS, Houston vs. Michigan, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.; USA Network, Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, at Birmingham, Ala.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio St.

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona St. at Colorado

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Oregon