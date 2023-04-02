AUTO RACING
Noon; WSLS, IndyCar Series, PPG 375, at Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Qualifying (taped)
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series,Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, at Pomona, Calif.
BOWLING
1 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, Finals, at Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPNEWS, Louisville at N.C. State
Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb
People are also reading…
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Miami
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Illinois
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Boys and Girls Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals:at Augusta, Ga.
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, DIO Implant L.A. Open, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at Houston (taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, College Men, Ohio St. at Penn St.
Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Maryland
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Miami
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Texas (traditional telecast with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at Texas (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, HBCU All-Star Game, at Houston (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness 360"
10 p.m.; ESPN2, College Team Skills and 3x3U Championships, at Houston (taped)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Milwaukee at Chicago
MOTORCYCLES
2:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Argentina (same-day tape)
NBA
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Atlanta
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New York
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Denver
NBA G LEAGUE
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Conference Final, Delaware at Long Island
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls
NHL
1 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Rangers at Washington
3:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at St. Louis
7 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Winnipeg
PICKLEBALL
Noon; ESPN, Pickleball Slam, Michael Chang vs. Andy Roddick; Andre Agassi vs. John McEnroe; Chang-McEnroe vs. Agassi-Roddick, at Hollywood, Fla.
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round
RUNNING
11:30 a.m.; CNBC, Paris Marathon (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Ross County
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at West Ham
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle
7:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Bolivia vs. Argentina, at Guayaquil, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech, Game 1
Noon; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford, doubleheader
Noon; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Florida St.
2:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia Tech, Game 2
4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at UCLA
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final
3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"
2:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN2, NCAA Championship pregame show
3:30 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Championship, LSU vs. Iowa, at Dallas (traditional telecast with Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe)
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Championship, LSU vs. Iowa (alternate telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi)
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
9:40 a.m; ESPN Plus, St. Francis (N.Y.) at VMI
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mount St. Mary's at VMI
XFL
2 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Houston