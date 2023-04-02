AUTO RACING

Noon; WSLS, IndyCar Series, PPG 375, at Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Qualifying (taped)

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series,Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, at Pomona, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, Finals, at Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPNEWS, Louisville at N.C. State

Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Miami

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Illinois

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Boys and Girls Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals:at Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, DIO Implant L.A. Open, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at Houston (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, College Men, Ohio St. at Penn St.

Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Maryland

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Miami

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Texas (traditional telecast with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at Texas (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, HBCU All-Star Game, at Houston (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness 360"

10 p.m.; ESPN2, College Team Skills and 3x3U Championships, at Houston (taped)

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Milwaukee at Chicago

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Argentina (same-day tape)

NBA

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Atlanta

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New York

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Denver

NBA G LEAGUE

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Conference Final, Delaware at Long Island

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls

NHL

1 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at St. Louis

7 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Winnipeg

PICKLEBALL

Noon; ESPN, Pickleball Slam, Michael Chang vs. Andy Roddick; Andre Agassi vs. John McEnroe; Chang-McEnroe vs. Agassi-Roddick, at Hollywood, Fla.

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round

RUNNING

11:30 a.m.; CNBC, Paris Marathon (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Ross County

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at West Ham

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle

7:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Bolivia vs. Argentina, at Guayaquil, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech, Game 1

Noon; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford, doubleheader

Noon; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Florida St.

2:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia Tech, Game 2

4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at UCLA

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final

3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"

2:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN2, NCAA Championship pregame show

3:30 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Championship, LSU vs. Iowa, at Dallas (traditional telecast with Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe)

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Championship, LSU vs. Iowa (alternate telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi)

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

9:40 a.m; ESPN Plus, St. Francis (N.Y.) at VMI

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mount St. Mary's at VMI

XFL

2 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Houston