AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Berlin (same-day tape)

3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

BOWLING

Noon; WFXR, PBA Tour, WSOB PBA World Championship, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame, doubleheader

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy

Noon; ESPNU, Purdue at Maryland

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m.; ESPNU , S. Illinois at Indiana St.

CYCLING

9 a.m.; CNBC, La Fleche Wallonne, at Belgium (taped)

10 a.m.; CNBC, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, at Belgium

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray

GOLF

8 a.m.; SEC Network, College Men, SEC Finals, at St. Simons Island, Ga.

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Adelaide, Australia

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, at Avondale, La.

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC semifinals, at Pinehurst, N.C.

2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round, at Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (show about Korn Ferry Tour)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round

3 p.m. Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, at Irving, Texas

4 p.m.; WSLS. PGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round

HOCKEY

7 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Slovakia vs. Canada, at Porrentruy, Switzerland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, at Basel, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5:30 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Colorado at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Atlanta

2 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

MOTORCYCLES

1 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)

NBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Cleveland at New York (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Sacramento at Golden State

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Denver at Minnesota

NHL

1 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Carolina at N.Y. Islanders

3:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Florida

6:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Dallas at Minnesota

9 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Edmonton at Los Angeles

POLO

7 p.m.; ESPNU, USPA National Intercollegiate Men's and Women's Championships (same-day tape)

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Great Northwest Invitational, at Everett, Wash.

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Great Northwest Invitational

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Houston at New York

SOCCER

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Bournemouth

11:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United at Brighton

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1 Major League Soccer, Chicago at Atlanta

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Querétaro at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan

12:30 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Alabama

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Tennessee

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, ACC finals, at Cary, N.C.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Finals, at Fayetteville

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Men, SEC Finals, at Auburn, Ala.

USFL

1 p.m.; WSLS, New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, at Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan vs. Philadelphia,at Canton, Ohio

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.; ACCN Network, ACC First Round, Duke at Louisville

XFL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at Arlington

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Vegas at Seattle