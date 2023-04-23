AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Berlin (same-day tape)
3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
BOWLING
Noon; WFXR, PBA Tour, WSOB PBA World Championship, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame, doubleheader
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy
Noon; ESPNU, Purdue at Maryland
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois
3 p.m.; ESPNU , S. Illinois at Indiana St.
CYCLING
9 a.m.; CNBC, La Fleche Wallonne, at Belgium (taped)
10 a.m.; CNBC, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, at Belgium
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray
GOLF
8 a.m.; SEC Network, College Men, SEC Finals, at St. Simons Island, Ga.
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Adelaide, Australia
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, at Avondale, La.
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC semifinals, at Pinehurst, N.C.
2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round, at Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (show about Korn Ferry Tour)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round
3 p.m. Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, at Irving, Texas
4 p.m.; WSLS. PGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round
HOCKEY
7 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Slovakia vs. Canada, at Porrentruy, Switzerland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, at Basel, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5:30 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Colorado at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Atlanta
2 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
MOTORCYCLES
1 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)
NBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Cleveland at New York (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Sacramento at Golden State
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Denver at Minnesota
NHL
1 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Carolina at N.Y. Islanders
3:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Florida
6:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Dallas at Minnesota
9 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Edmonton at Los Angeles
POLO
7 p.m.; ESPNU, USPA National Intercollegiate Men's and Women's Championships (same-day tape)
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Great Northwest Invitational, at Everett, Wash.
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Great Northwest Invitational
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Houston at New York
SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Bournemouth
11:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United at Brighton
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1 Major League Soccer, Chicago at Atlanta
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Querétaro at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan
12:30 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Alabama
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Tennessee
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, ACC finals, at Cary, N.C.
2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Finals, at Fayetteville
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Men, SEC Finals, at Auburn, Ala.
USFL
1 p.m.; WSLS, New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, at Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan vs. Philadelphia,at Canton, Ohio
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; ACCN Network, ACC First Round, Duke at Louisville
XFL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at Arlington
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Vegas at Seattle