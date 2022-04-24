Sports TV listings for Sunday April 24

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at Imola, Italy

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA SpringNationals, Qualifying, at Houston (taped)

3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race shows at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and at 2:30 p.m. on WFXR)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA SpringNationals (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Quarterfinals, at Lake Wales, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Boston College

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at East. Tenn. State

2 p.m.; ESPNU, North Carolina at Virginia

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Alabama

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Northwestern

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. Spring Game

CYCLING

10 a.m.; CNBC, Liege Bastogne Liege

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, at Tarragona, Spain

8 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC men's championships, finals, at St. Simons Island, Ga.

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, semifinals, at Panama City, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, at Avondale, La.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Life: Morikawa"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, at Irving, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, L.A. Open, Final Round, at Los Angeles

HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championships, Preliminary Round, U.S. vs. Czech Republic, at Landshut, Germany

1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championships, Preliminary Round, Germany vs. Canada

4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Belleville at Toronto

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington

4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Philadelphia

MEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio St.

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; WFXR, "Fox Sports Voices: HBCU Renaissance"

2 p.m.; WSLS, Laureus Sports Awards

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Kegums, Latvia

5 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Portugal (same-day tape)

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Atlanta (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.; MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, at Atlanta (same-day tape)

NBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Milwaukee at Chicago (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Golden State at Denver

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Miami at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Phoenix at New Orleans

NFL

1:30 p.m.; WFXR, "The Pick Is In: NFL Draft"

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "Man In The Arena: Tom Brady," Parts 1-5

NHL

4 p.m.; TNT, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

POLO

10 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open Championship, finals, at Palm Beach, Fla. (same-day tape)

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Nampa, Idaho (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, Second Round and Championship Round (same-day tape)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, New England at New York

SOCCER

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Chelsea

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Brighton & Hove

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Burnley

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Liverpool

1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Miami

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, LA. FC at Cincinnati

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Louisville at Houston

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Querétaro at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia Tech

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia

Noon; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Michigan

Noon; ESPNU, LSU at Georgia

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon St.

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, finals, at Rome, Ga.

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championshps, finals, at Rome, Ga.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC men's championships, finals, at Athens, Ga.

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC women's championships, finals, at Gainesville, Fla.

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Munich and Estoril

USFL

3 p.m.; WSLS, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, at Birmingham, Ala.