Sports TV listings for Sunday April 24

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at Imola, Italy
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA SpringNationals, Qualifying, at Houston (taped)
3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race shows at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and at 2:30 p.m. on WFXR)
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA SpringNationals (same-day tape)
BOWLING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Quarterfinals, at Lake Wales, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Boston College
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at East. Tenn. State
2 p.m.; ESPNU, North Carolina at Virginia
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Alabama
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Northwestern
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. Spring Game
CYCLING
10 a.m.; CNBC, Liege Bastogne Liege
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, at Tarragona, Spain
8 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC men's championships, finals, at St. Simons Island, Ga.
10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, semifinals, at Panama City, Fla.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, at Avondale, La.
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Life: Morikawa"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, at Irving, Texas
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, L.A. Open, Final Round, at Los Angeles
HOCKEY
9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championships, Preliminary Round, U.S. vs. Czech Republic, at Landshut, Germany
1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championships, Preliminary Round, Germany vs. Canada
4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Belleville at Toronto
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington
4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
7 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Philadelphia
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio St.
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WFXR, "Fox Sports Voices: HBCU Renaissance"
2 p.m.; WSLS, Laureus Sports Awards
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Kegums, Latvia
5 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Portugal (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Atlanta (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.; MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, at Atlanta (same-day tape)
NBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Milwaukee at Chicago (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Golden State at Denver
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Miami at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Phoenix at New Orleans
NFL
1:30 p.m.; WFXR, "The Pick Is In: NFL Draft"
5 p.m.; ESPN2, "Man In The Arena: Tom Brady," Parts 1-5
NHL
4 p.m.; TNT, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
POLO
10 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open Championship, finals, at Palm Beach, Fla. (same-day tape)
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Nampa, Idaho (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, Second Round and Championship Round (same-day tape)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, New England at New York
SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Chelsea
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Brighton & Hove
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Burnley
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Liverpool
1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Miami
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, LA. FC at Cincinnati
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Louisville at Houston
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Querétaro at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia Tech
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia
Noon; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Michigan
Noon; ESPNU, LSU at Georgia
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon St.
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, finals, at Rome, Ga.
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championshps, finals, at Rome, Ga.
2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC men's championships, finals, at Athens, Ga.
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC women's championships, finals, at Gainesville, Fla.
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Munich and Estoril
USFL
3 p.m.; WSLS, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, at Birmingham, Ala.