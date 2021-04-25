 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday April 25
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday April 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, at St. Petersburg, Fla. (pre-race show at noon)

2 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Endurance Cup, at Monza, Italy (same-day tape)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at N.C. State, Game 1

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Texas A&M

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Duke at Virginia

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at California

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at NC State, Game 2

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa

7 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: Spring Review"

CYCLING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Liège-Bastogne-Liège (same-day tape)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC men's tournament, Final Round, at Sea Island, Ga.

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, at Gran Canaria, Spain

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, at Avondale, La.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA of America. PGA Professional Championship, First Round, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 

1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

1 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (StatCast)

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, Rutgers at Michigan

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at North Carolina

NBA 

1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Brooklyn

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Atlanta

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Sacramento at Golden State

NHL 

3 p.m.; WSLS, Boston at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Columbus at Tampa Bay

RODEO

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Nampa, Idaho (taped)

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Old Glory DC at New England

SAILING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Bermuda Grand Prix, at Hamilton, Bermuda

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at Benevento

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Leeds

11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Premier League: Up For This"

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, West Brom at Aston Villa

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia

Noon; ACC Network, Florida St. at Louisville

Noon; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan

Noon; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Tennessee

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Washington at UCLA

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate

SWIMMING

11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, America East championships

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of finals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championships, at Rome, Ga.

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, at Rome, Ga.

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich and Estoril

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert