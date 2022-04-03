Sports TV listings for Sunday April 3

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond (pre-race shows at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and 3 p.m. on WFXR)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)

BOWLING

1 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women's Championship (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville Spring Game

CURLING

3 p.m.; CNBC, Women's World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Switzerland vs. South Korea, at Prince George, B.C. (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals for boys and girls, at Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, at Saucier, Miss.

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, High-School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at New Orleans (taped)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Miami vs. N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox

9 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (same-day tape)

Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta (delayed tape)

2 a.m. (Monday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State," documentary on Winston-Salem State's 1967 NCAA championship team, which included the late Salem native William English

3 p.m.; WDBJ, "HBCUs: 2nd Acts," special about Kenny Anderson and J.R. Smith

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 3X3U National Championship, Day 3, at New Orleans

4 p.m.; WDBJ, HBCU All-Star Game, at New Orleans (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Johns Hopkins at Rutgers

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Texas at Chicago

MOTORCYCLES

6 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Argentina (same-day tape)

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Agueda, Portugal (delayed tape)

1 a.m. (Monday); CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (delayed tape)

NBA

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston

1 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Milwaukee (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Denver at L.A. Lakers

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Toronto

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at L.A. Clippers

NHL

4 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 and Championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Houston at Austin

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at West Ham

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Inter Milan at Juventus

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Portland

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia

Noon; ESPN2, Illinois at Minnesota

Noon; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Tennessee

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Central Florida, doubleheader

2 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Missouri

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at UCLA

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Open Water Nationals, Championships, at Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open, men's singles final and women's doubles final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN, Men's Slam Dunk and Men's and Women's 3-Point Championships, including Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard, at New Orleans (taped Thursday)

7 p.m.; ESPN, "NCAA Women's Championship Special"

8 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Championship, UConn vs. South Carolina, at Minneapolis, traditional telecast with Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo

8 p.m.; ESPN2, UConn vs. South Carolina, telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi

8 p.m.; ESPNU, UConn vs. South Carolina, Second Spectrum Player Tracking technology telecast