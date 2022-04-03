Sports TV listings for Sunday April 3

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond (pre-race shows at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and 3 p.m. on WFXR)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)
BOWLING
1 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women's Championship (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana
1 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Oklahoma
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville Spring Game
CURLING
3 p.m.; CNBC, Women's World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Switzerland vs. South Korea, at Prince George, B.C. (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals for boys and girls, at Augusta, Ga.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, at Saucier, Miss.
2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Final Round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, High-School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at New Orleans (taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Miami vs. N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox
9 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (same-day tape)
Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta (delayed tape)
2 a.m. (Monday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State," documentary on Winston-Salem State's 1967 NCAA championship team, which included the late Salem native William English
3 p.m.; WDBJ, "HBCUs: 2nd Acts," special about Kenny Anderson and J.R. Smith
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 3X3U National Championship, Day 3, at New Orleans
4 p.m.; WDBJ, HBCU All-Star Game, at New Orleans (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Johns Hopkins at Rutgers
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Texas at Chicago
MOTORCYCLES
6 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Argentina (same-day tape)
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Agueda, Portugal (delayed tape)
1 a.m. (Monday); CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (delayed tape)
NBA
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston
1 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Milwaukee (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Denver at L.A. Lakers
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Toronto
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at L.A. Clippers
NHL
4 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 and Championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Houston at Austin
SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at West Ham
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham
2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Inter Milan at Juventus
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Portland
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia
Noon; ESPN2, Illinois at Minnesota
Noon; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Central Florida, doubleheader
2 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Missouri
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at UCLA
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Open Water Nationals, Championships, at Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open, men's singles final and women's doubles final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN, Men's Slam Dunk and Men's and Women's 3-Point Championships, including Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard, at New Orleans (taped Thursday)
7 p.m.; ESPN, "NCAA Women's Championship Special"
8 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Championship, UConn vs. South Carolina, at Minneapolis, traditional telecast with Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo
8 p.m.; ESPN2, UConn vs. South Carolina, telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi
8 p.m.; ESPNU, UConn vs. South Carolina, Second Spectrum Player Tracking technology telecast