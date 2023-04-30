AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)
12:50 p.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT race
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Würth 400, at Dover, Del. (pre-race show at noon)
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, at Birmingham, Ala. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape)
BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, at Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Auburn at South Carolina
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Vanderbilt
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper
GOLF
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League: Final Round, at Singapore (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Final Round, at The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JM Eagle L.A. Championship, Final Round
10 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, First Round, at Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Basel, Switzerland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, at Basel, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, College Women, ACC Championship, Boston College vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.
Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Harvard at Princeton
2 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Chicago Cubs at Miami
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Houston (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at Houston (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Arnold Strongman Classic (taped)
MOTORCYCLES
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Agueda, Portugal
Noon; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Agueda, Portugal
2 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Gran Premio MotoGP, at Cadiz, Spain
NBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 1, Miami at New York (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 7, Golden State at Sacramento
NHL
6:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7, Florida at Boston
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 7, Seattle at Colorado
RODEO
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, at Louisville, Ky. (taped)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round
SOCCER
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Salernitana at Napoli
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Fulham
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Newcastle
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Bournemouth
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Minnesota
SOFTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Ohio St.
12:30 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Alabama
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at Arkansas
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana at Michigan
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Texas A&M
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open
USFL
Noon; WSLS, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Detroit
4 p.m.; WFXR, New Jersey at Michigan
XFL
3 p.m.; ESPN, North Division Championship, Seattle at D.C.