AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bristol Speedway Easter Celebration
7 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, at, Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 6 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Rutgers at Maryland
Noon; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Miami at Virginia
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Duke (doubleheader)
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas at West Virginia
4 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Wake Forest
CORNHOLE
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Kickoff Battle, at Corpus Christi, Texas
CYCLING
6 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Roubaix, Men's Race
9 a.m.; CNBC, Paris-Roubaix, Men's Race
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Saitama, Japan (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"
8:30 a.m.; WDBJ, The Masters, Continuation of Third Round
10:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Groups
10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Holes
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (taped)
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Masterful Tom Weiskopf"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, The Masters, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
3 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at Atlanta
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.; WSLS, Laureus Sports Awards (taped)
2 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
MOTORCYCLES
1 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at Glendale, Ariz. (taped)
NBA
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Houston at Washington
1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Boston
3:35 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers
6 p.m.; ESPN2, "NBA Countdown: Playoff Preview"
NHL
6 p.m.; TNT, Boston at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Colorado at Anaheim
RODEO
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Gem State Bucking Battle, Championship Round, at Nampa, Idaho (taped)
RUGBY
2 p.m.; CNBC, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Singapore (taped)
SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Leeds
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool (with both a traditional telecast and a "Data Zone" telecast)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Pachuca at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Atlas at Juárez
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Boston College at Georgia Tech
Noon; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Michigan
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Mississippi
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Doubles Final
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
3 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Czechia, at Brampton, Ontario
XFL
3 p.m.; WSET, Houston at San Antonio
7 p.m.; ESPN2, D.C. at Seattle