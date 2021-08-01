Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 1

AUTO RACING
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA 24 Hours of Spa, at Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix
BOXING
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr."
DRAG RACING
4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Winternationals, at Pomona, Calif.
EXTREME SPORTS
3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; WSET, X Games 2021 highlights, parts 3 and 4
FITNESS
2 p.m.; WDBJ, CrossFit Games, at Madison, Wis.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, at Fairfield, Conn.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Chicago Cubs at Washington
1 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
2 p.m.; TBS, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Tampa Bay
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Semifinal, at Dayton, Ohio
2 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, 33-Point Contest, at Dayton, Ohio
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Semifinal, at Dayton, Ohio
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Lommel, Belgium (same-day tape)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Lommel, Belgium (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Brainerd, Minn. (same-day tape)
NBA
11 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"
OLYMPICS
6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of Men's Basketball, Women's Diving, Men's Handball, Beach Volleyball, Men's Volleyball, Women's Water Polo, Table Tennis
6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Women's Weightlifting Final (LIVE) Men's Fencing Team Foil Final (LIVE), Women's Badminton Singles Final (LIVE), Men's Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Men's Badminton
6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Olympic Channel, continuation of coverage of Tennis (LIVE)
6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m.: Peacock, continuation of coverage of Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
6:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Track and Field (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Men's Golf Final Round
8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; WSLS, Men's Volleyball (U.S.-Argentina, LIVE), Men's Gymnastics Floor and Pommel Horse Finals, Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S.-Canada), Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S.-Qatar), Tennis Men's Singles Final, Golf Men's Final Round, Women's Diving Springboard Final, Fencing Men's Team Foil Final, Equestrian, BMX Cycling Finals
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Tennis Finals
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Monday); USA Network, Men's Volleyball (U.S.-Argentina), Beach Volleyball, Men's Handball, Wrestling, Boxing, Women's Weightlifting Final, Track and Field (LIVE), Canoeing (LIVE), Women's Basketball (U.S-France, LIVE)
1:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Men's Golf Final Round, Men's Tennis Single Final, Equestrian, Men's Basketball (Spain-Slovenia), Men's Volleyball (U.S.-Argentina), Equestrian
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Men's Golf Final Round
7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; WSLS, Women's Gymnastics Vault and Uneven Bars Finals, Track and Field (LIVE), Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S.-Cuba LIVE)
7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday); Olympic Channel, Wrestling (taped and LIVE)
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, Men's Water Polo (U.S.-Greece, LIVE), Women's Beach Volleyball (Canada-Spain, LIVE), Women's Field Hockey (LIVE), Women's Badminton Doubles Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE), Women's Diving Springboard Final, Men's Water Polo (Hungary-Italy)
12:05 a.m. (Monday) to 2 a.m.; WSLS, Women's Volleyball (U.S.-Italy)
2 a.m. (Monday) to 5 a.m.; CNBC, Men's Diving (LIVE), Women's Field Hockey
2 a.m. (Monday) to 8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Equestrian, Beach Volleyball, Men's Fencing Team Foil Final, Women's Soccer (U.S.-Canada), Beach Volleyball, Men's Badminton Singles Final (LIVE), Equestrian Finals (LIVE), Badminton Women's Doubles Final, Field Hockey, Women's Handball
2:30 a.m. (Monday) to 6 a.m.; USA Network, Men's Water Polo (Spain-Croatia, LIVE), Women's Soccer Semifinal (U.S.-Canada, LIVE)
4 a.m. (Monday) to 6:25 a.m.; Peacock, Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
5:15 a.m. (Monday) to 9 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Tulsa, Okla. (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Classic, at Tulsa, Okla. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Rugby, Championship, Atlanta at Los Angeles
SOCCER
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Final, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Las Vegas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
TENNIS
5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, Final
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, at Boyds, Md.