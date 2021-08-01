Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 1

11 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

OLYMPICS

6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of Men's Basketball, Women's Diving, Men's Handball, Beach Volleyball, Men's Volleyball, Women's Water Polo, Table Tennis

6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Women's Weightlifting Final (LIVE) Men's Fencing Team Foil Final (LIVE), Women's Badminton Singles Final (LIVE), Men's Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Men's Badminton

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Olympic Channel, continuation of coverage of Tennis (LIVE)

6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m.: Peacock, continuation of coverage of Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

6:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Track and Field (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Men's Golf Final Round

8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; WSLS, Men's Volleyball (U.S.-Argentina, LIVE), Men's Gymnastics Floor and Pommel Horse Finals, Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S.-Canada), Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S.-Qatar), Tennis Men's Singles Final, Golf Men's Final Round, Women's Diving Springboard Final, Fencing Men's Team Foil Final, Equestrian, BMX Cycling Finals