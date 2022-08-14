Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 14

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Menards NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Topeka, Kan. (taped)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Menards NHRA Nationals

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival, East vs. West, at Marietta, Ga.

BASKETBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Semifinals, Trilogy vs. Aliens and 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, at Tampa, Fla. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN2, "Portraits: Steve Spurrier"

10 a.m.; ESPN2, "Portraits: Mack Brown"

11 a.m.; ESPN2, "Portraits: Mike Leach"

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with N.C. State Football," Episode One

DISC SPORTS

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League Playoffs, Philadelphia at D.C. (taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, "Road to the Presidents Cup"

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, at Omaha, Neb.

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Final Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, at University Place, Wash.

HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Slovakia vs. Finland, at Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Latvia vs. Czechia

10 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Sweden vs. U.S.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, San Diego at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez, Michael Kay, Derek Jeter and Paul Simon)

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Hyvinkaa, Finland

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

NFL

11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "Panthers Huddle: Training Camp Special"

4:25 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Las Vegas

PICKLEBALL

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sketchers Summer Pickleball Championships, Women's and Men's Singles and Mixed Doubles, at Los Angeles

RODEO

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)

SKATEBOARDING

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Street League, Women's Final and Men's Recap, at Everett, Wash.

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Kilmarnock

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League,West Ham at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Chelsea

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana, at Alajuela, Costa Rica

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, U.S. vs. Netherlands, at San Jose, Costa Rica

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Angel City

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Nashville

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, France vs. Canada, at San Jose, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal, at Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Singles and Doubles Finals, at Montreal and Toronto

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships, Finals, at San Diego

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Minnesota at Connecticut

3 p.m.; WSET, Seattle at Las Vegas

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Indiana at Washington

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno