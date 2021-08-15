 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 15
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Race 2

9 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Qualifying, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

1 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

DRAG RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Menards NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Topeka, Kan. (taped)

3 p.m.; WFXR, Menards NHRA Nationals, at Topeka, Kan.

FLAG FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League, Quarterfinal, at Houston

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, at Leven, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "CBS Sports Special: Faldo Formula"

2 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away" (about Korn Ferry Tour)

2:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, at Oakmont, Pa.

4 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, at Alberta, Canada

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, at Omaha, Neb.

1 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, Final Round, at Ash, England

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

1 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Washington

2 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

MEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Albany, N.Y.

4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Whipsnakes

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Wampum, Pa.

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Austria (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Sacramento

4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Washington

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. L.A. Clippers

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Brooklyn vs. San Antonio

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League: Orlando vs. Houston

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Golden State vs. New Orleans

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. Chicago

NFL

7 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Houston at Green Bay (taped Saturday)

10 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants (taped Saturday)

1 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Network, Preseason, Carolina at Indianapolis

RODEO

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Little Rock, Ark. (taped)

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 and Championship Round, at Little Rock, Ark. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham

1:50 p.m.; WSET, La Liga, Real Sociedad at Barcelona (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Atlanta

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Nashville

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, First Round (same-day tape)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Singles and Doubles Finals, at Montreal and Toronto

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; ESPN, American Track League, Ed Murphey Classic, at Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA

4 p.m.; WSET, Seattle at Chicago

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Phoenix

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.

YOUTH BASEBALL

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 12-and-under Select Festival, at Atlanta

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert