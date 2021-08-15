Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 15

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Race 2
9 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Qualifying, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
1 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
DRAG RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Menards NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Topeka, Kan. (taped)
3 p.m.; WFXR, Menards NHRA Nationals, at Topeka, Kan.
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League, Quarterfinal, at Houston
GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, at Leven, Scotland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
1:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "CBS Sports Special: Faldo Formula"
2 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away" (about Korn Ferry Tour)
2:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, at Oakmont, Pa.
4 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, at Alberta, Canada
4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, at Omaha, Neb.
1 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, Final Round, at Ash, England
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
1 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Washington
2 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
MEN'S LACROSSE
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Albany, N.Y.
4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Whipsnakes
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Wampum, Pa.
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Austria (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Sacramento
4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Washington
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Brooklyn vs. San Antonio
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League: Orlando vs. Houston
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Golden State vs. New Orleans
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. Chicago
NFL
7 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Houston at Green Bay (taped Saturday)
10 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants (taped Saturday)
1 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Network, Preseason, Carolina at Indianapolis
RODEO
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Little Rock, Ark. (taped)
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; WZBJ (including Cox Ch. 22 and Comcast Ch. 14), PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 and Championship Round, at Little Rock, Ark. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham
1:50 p.m.; WSET, La Liga, Real Sociedad at Barcelona (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Atlanta
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Nashville
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, First Round (same-day tape)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Singles and Doubles Finals, at Montreal and Toronto
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; ESPN, American Track League, Ed Murphey Classic, at Memphis, Tenn.
WNBA
4 p.m.; WSET, Seattle at Chicago
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Phoenix
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.
YOUTH BASEBALL