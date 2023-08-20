AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Dutch Boy 100, at Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling at The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Nationals

BASKETBALL

Noon; WFXR, Exhibition, U.S. vs. Germany, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Noon; ESPN2, "Portraits: Roy Williams"

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN2, AVP Gold Series, Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, B.C. at Saskatchewan

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, at Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, at Antrim, Northern Ireland

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: Theegala" (a profile of Sahith Theegala)

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S Men’s Amateur, Championship Match, at Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, at Calgary, Alberta

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S Men’s Amateur, Championship Match

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) vs. Bayamo (Cuba), at Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Media (Penn.) vs. Smithfield (R.I.)

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Bracket Elimination Game

2 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, United States Bracket Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.; Peacock, Seattle at Houston

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Oakland

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia vs. Washington, at Williamsport, Pa. (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia vs. Washington (KidsCast)

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, Pro Motocross Championship, Budds Creek National, at Mechanicsville, Md. (taped)

NFL

7:05 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Teams Series, Kansas City at Nashville (taped)

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Teams Series, at Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER

6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Final, Spain vs. England, at Sydney (re-airs at 2 p.m.)

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at West Ham

1 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Drexel at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, UNC Asheville at VMI

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Radford at Virginia

7:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Columbus at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Austin at St. Louis

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, Women’s Singles Final and Men’s Doubles Final, at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, Singles Final

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Cleveland and Winston-Salem

TRACK AND FIELD

6 a.m.; CNBC, continuation of coverage of World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.; CNBC, World Championships

Noon; WSLS, World Championships

WNBA

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, NBA TV, Dallas at Washington

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Chicago

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Minnesota