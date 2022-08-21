Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 21

AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped)
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling At The Glen, at Watkins Glen International, New York (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Elkhart, Wisc. (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, Junior League World Series, Championship, at Taylor, Mich.
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 13U Select Festival, East vs. West, at Knoxville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 All-Star Game, Team DOC vs. Team ICE, at Atlanta (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Championship, Trilogy vs. Power, at Atlanta
BOXING
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Countdown: Ruiz vs. Ortiz"
7 p.m.; MASN2, WBA Continental junior welterweight championship, Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Christian Mino, at Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with N.C. State Football," Episode 2
CORNHOLE
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout Finals, at Wichita, Kan. (taped)
CYCLING
6:20 a.m.: Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 3
9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 3
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round, at Wilmington, Del.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, at Paramus, N.J.
2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, at Endicott, N.Y. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round (same-day tape)
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Events, at Tampa, Fla. (taped)
7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Events
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2 live races, at Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, at Williamsport, Penn.
11 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series
2 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at San Diego
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Little League Classic, Boston vs. Baltimore, at Williamsport, Penn. (traditional telecast; pregame show at 6 p.m.)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, MLB Little League Classic, Boston vs. Baltimore (KidsCast telecast with teen and child announcers)
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at West Ham
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Columbus
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Sporting K.C.
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, St Jean d'Angely, France
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP
5 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Philadelphia at Cleveland
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Cincinnati at NY Giants
8 p.m.; WFXR, Preseason, Baltimore at Arizona
RODEO
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, Stampede Days, at Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, Stampede Days
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola
TENNIS
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's and women's singles finals and men's doubles final
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby
WNBA
Noon; WSET, First Round, Game 2, Dallas at Connecticut
4 p.m.; ESPN, First Round, Game 2, Washington at Seattle
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Indiana at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Georgia
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Asheville
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Loyola (Md.) at Virginia
6:20 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Quarterfinal, Nigeria vs. Netherlands, at Alajuela, Costa Rica
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Quarterfinal, Japan vs. France