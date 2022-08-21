 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 21

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped)

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling At The Glen, at Watkins Glen International, New York (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Elkhart, Wisc. (same-day tape)

BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN2, Junior League World Series, Championship, at Taylor, Mich.

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 13U Select Festival, East vs. West, at Knoxville, Tenn.

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 All-Star Game, Team DOC vs. Team ICE, at Atlanta (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

People are also reading…

5 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Championship, Trilogy vs. Power, at Atlanta

BOXING

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Countdown: Ruiz vs. Ortiz"

7 p.m.; MASN2, WBA Continental junior welterweight championship, Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Christian Mino, at Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with N.C. State Football," Episode 2

CORNHOLE

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout Finals, at Wichita, Kan. (taped)

CYCLING

6:20 a.m.: Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 3

9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 3

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round, at Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, at Paramus, N.J.

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, at Endicott, N.Y. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round (same-day tape)

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Events, at Tampa, Fla. (taped)

7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Events

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2 live races, at Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, at Williamsport, Penn.

11 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series

2 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at San Diego

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Little League Classic, Boston vs. Baltimore, at Williamsport, Penn. (traditional telecast; pregame show at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, MLB Little League Classic, Boston vs. Baltimore (KidsCast telecast with teen and child announcers)

MEN'S SOCCER

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at West Ham

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Columbus

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Sporting K.C.

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, St Jean d'Angely, France

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

5 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Philadelphia at Cleveland

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Cincinnati at NY Giants

8 p.m.; WFXR, Preseason, Baltimore at Arizona

RODEO

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, Stampede Days, at Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, Stampede Days

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's and women's singles finals and men's doubles final

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

WNBA

Noon; WSET, First Round, Game 2, Dallas at Connecticut

4 p.m.; ESPN, First Round, Game 2, Washington at Seattle

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Indiana at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Georgia

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Asheville

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Loyola (Md.) at Virginia

6:20 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Quarterfinal, Nigeria vs. Netherlands, at Alajuela, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Quarterfinal, Japan vs. France

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert