Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 28

AUTO RACING
8:40 a.m.; Peacock, IMS Prototype Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix
10 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, at Daytona, Fla. (postponed from Saturday)
11:35 a.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2, at Virginia International Raceway
2 p.m.; CNBC, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Virginia International Raceway
BASEBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Perfect Game All-American Classic, East vs. West, at Phoenix
CYCLING
6:35 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 9
10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 9
FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Michigan at Wake Forest
4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Iowa
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Final Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
9:45 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, resumption of Third Round
11:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round, Featured Groups, at Atlanta
Noon and 4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round, Featured Holes
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round
Noon; WSLS, "Road to the President's Cup"
12:30 p.m.; NBCSports.com, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Final Round, at Ontario, Canada
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Final Round
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, at Columbus, Ohio
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round (pre-show at 1 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.; U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, at Kettering, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Michigan
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Third-Place Game, at Williamsport, Pa.
Noon; ESPN, "Little League World Series Web Gems Show"
3 p.m.; WSET, Little League Baseball World Series, World Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, L.A. Dodgers at Miami
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Toronto
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Cincinnati at Washington
2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Houston
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at St. Louis
MEN'S SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Dundee
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Nottingham Forest
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Penn St. at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. City FC at Orlando
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Virginia Tech at UCLA
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
RODEO
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Gambler Days, Ariat vs. Austin, at Austin, Texas (taped)
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Gambler Days, Day 3
RUGBY
5 p.m.; CNBC, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, at Los Angeles
7 p.m.; Peacock, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA
4 p.m.; ESPN, Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle at Las Vegas
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Connecticut at Chicago
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, Japan vs. Canada, at Herning, Denmark
WOMEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas St. at Arkansas
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia
6:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Third-Place Game, Netherlands vs. Brazil, at San Jose, Costa Rica
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Japan
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio at Kentucky