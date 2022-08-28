 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 28

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:40 a.m.; Peacock, IMS Prototype Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix

10 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, at Daytona, Fla. (postponed from Saturday)

11:35 a.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2, at Virginia International Raceway

2 p.m.; CNBC, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Virginia International Raceway

BASEBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Perfect Game All-American Classic, East vs. West, at Phoenix

CYCLING

6:35 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 9

People are also reading…

10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 9

FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Michigan at Wake Forest

4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Iowa

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Final Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:45 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, resumption of Third Round

11:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round, Featured Groups, at Atlanta

Noon and 4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round, Featured Holes

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round

Noon; WSLS, "Road to the President's Cup"

12:30 p.m.; NBCSports.com, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Final Round, at Ontario, Canada

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Final Round

1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, at Columbus, Ohio

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Final Round (pre-show at 1 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.; U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, at Kettering, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Michigan

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Third-Place Game, at Williamsport, Pa.

Noon; ESPN, "Little League World Series Web Gems Show"

3 p.m.; WSET, Little League Baseball World Series, World Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, L.A. Dodgers at Miami

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Cincinnati at Washington

2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Houston

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at St. Louis

MEN'S SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Dundee 

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour 

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Penn St. at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. City FC at Orlando

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Virginia Tech at UCLA

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

RODEO

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Gambler Days, Ariat vs. Austin, at Austin, Texas (taped)

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Gambler Days, Day 3

RUGBY

5 p.m.; CNBC, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, at Los Angeles

7 p.m.; Peacock, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA

4 p.m.; ESPN, Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Connecticut at Chicago

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, Japan vs. Canada, at Herning, Denmark

WOMEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas St. at Arkansas

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia

6:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Third-Place Game, Netherlands vs. Brazil, at San Jose, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Japan

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio at Kentucky

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert