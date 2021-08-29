 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 29
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 29

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Road America, at Plymouth, Wis.

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Europe Sprint Cup, at Brands Hatch, England (same-day tape)

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Calgary at Winnipeg

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Delaware at Virginia

FLAG FOOTBALL

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League, men's championship, at Houston (same-day tape)

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Final Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round, at Owings Mills, Md.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), at Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Third-Place Game, at Williamsport, Pa.

Noon; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, San Francisco at Atlanta

1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

1 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

MOTORCYCLES

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, British Grand Prix, at Northamptonshire, England (same-day tape)

NFL

7 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay at Houston (taped Saturday)

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Miami at Cincinnati

4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco

6 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants

8 p.m.; WSLS, Preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Wheelchair Rugby Final, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, at Tokyo

Noon; WSLS, Highlights show

7 p.m.; WSLS, Profiles of athletes

9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Rugby Final (rerun); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball

RODEO

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER 

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Leagu, Leeds at Burnley

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, Third-Place Match, at Moscow

11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Genoa at Napoli

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, South Carolina at NC State

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina at Ohio St.

1:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Florida St. at Colorado

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, George Washington at Virginia

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, San Diego St. at Stanford

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, San Francisco at UCLA

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Bucknell at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Austin

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Long Beach St. at UCLA

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Portland at Seattle

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, at Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward

SWIMMING

Noon, WDBJ, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open preview

