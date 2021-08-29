Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 29

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Road America, at Plymouth, Wis.
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Europe Sprint Cup, at Brands Hatch, England (same-day tape)
CFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Calgary at Winnipeg
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Delaware at Virginia
FLAG FOOTBALL
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League, men's championship, at Houston (same-day tape)
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Final Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round, at Owings Mills, Md.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Final Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.; ESPN, IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), at Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Third-Place Game, at Williamsport, Pa.
Noon; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; TBS, San Francisco at Atlanta
1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
1 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
MOTORCYCLES
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, British Grand Prix, at Northamptonshire, England (same-day tape)
NFL
7 a.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay at Houston (taped Saturday)
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Miami at Cincinnati
4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco
6 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants
8 p.m.; WSLS, Preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Wheelchair Rugby Final, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, at Tokyo
Noon; WSLS, Highlights show
7 p.m.; WSLS, Profiles of athletes
9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Rugby Final (rerun); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball
RODEO
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Leagu, Leeds at Burnley
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, Third-Place Match, at Moscow
11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Genoa at Napoli
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, South Carolina at NC State
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina at Ohio St.
1:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Florida St. at Colorado
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, George Washington at Virginia
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, San Diego St. at Stanford
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, San Francisco at UCLA
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Bucknell at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Austin
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Long Beach St. at UCLA
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Portland at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, at Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward
SWIMMING
Noon, WDBJ, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open preview