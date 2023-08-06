AUTO RACING
10:05 a.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT race
11 a.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA SportsCar Weekend, at Plymouth, Wis.
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at noon)
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2
3:50 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ESPN2, AVP Gold Series, Atlanta Open, Women’s and Men’s Championships
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Saskatchewan
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; ESPN, ACL Pro Singles World Championship
DISC
10 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final, at Aurora, Colo. (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Classic, Highlights Show, at Chicago
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Hambletonian Stakes (taped)
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Chaos, at Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Southeast Regional, Semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Southwest Regional, Semifinal, at Waco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (alternate telecast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez)
MISCELLANEOUS
4 p.m.; ESPN2, CrossFit Games
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP, British Grand Prix (taped)
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PPA Tour, Takeya Showcase, at Newport Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Takeya Showcase
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Teams Series, at Kansas City (taped)
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Premier Sevens, Championship, at Washington
SOCCER
5 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Sweden vs. U.S., at Melbourne, Australia (re-airs at 1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 2 and at 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)
10:55 a.m.; ESPN, Men, Club Friendly, Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, at Dublin, Ireland
3:30 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, England vs. Nigeria, at Brisbane, Australia
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, at Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England
TENNIS
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cit Open, Doubles Final, at Washington, D.C.
2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Citi Open, Singles Final
5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Citi Open, Singles Final
TRIATHLON
1 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Open, at Milwaukee (taped)
WNBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at New York
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Los Angeles at Washington