Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 7

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9:15 a.m.; Peacock, Porsche Carrera Cup

Noon; USA Network, IMSA Sports Car Championship, Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, at Plymouth, Wis.

1 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights

2:50 p.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional, Tennessee vs. Georgia, at Warner Robins, Ga.

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival, at Marietta, Ga.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional, Texas East vs. Texas West, at Waco, Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Intermediate League 50/70 Baseball World Series, Final, at Livermore, Calif.

CORNHOLE

Noon; ESPN, American Cornhole League Doubles World Championship, at Rock Hill, S.C.

DISC SPORTS

Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Mixed Final, at Blaine, Minn.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final

FISHING

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Texas International Fishing Tournament, at South Padre Island, Texas

FITNESS

1 p.m.; WDBJ, CrossFit Games, at Madison, Wis. (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Newport, Wales

8 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Final Round, at Gullane, Scotland

Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, at Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Houston at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Detroit 

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, at Tel Aviv, Israel

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, British Grand Prix, at Silverstone Circuit, England (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Uddevalla, Sweden (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (same-day tape)

NFL

11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "Panthers Huddle: Training Camp Special"

PICKLEBALL

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Championship Sunday, at Tarzana, Calif.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Pickleball, at Newport Beach, Calif.

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days, at Kansas City, Mo. (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Leicester

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York at Valour 

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior League World Series, Final, at Lower Sussex, Del.

TENNIS

5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Washington and San Jose

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.; CNBC, World U-20 Championships, at Cali, Colombia (taped)

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Connecticut at Chicago

3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Seattle

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Los Angeles at Washington

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno

