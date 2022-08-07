Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 7

AUTO RACING
9:15 a.m.; Peacock, Porsche Carrera Cup
Noon; USA Network, IMSA Sports Car Championship, Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, at Plymouth, Wis.
1 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights
2:50 p.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional, Tennessee vs. Georgia, at Warner Robins, Ga.
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival, at Marietta, Ga.
People are also reading…
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional, Texas East vs. Texas West, at Waco, Texas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Intermediate League 50/70 Baseball World Series, Final, at Livermore, Calif.
CORNHOLE
Noon; ESPN, American Cornhole League Doubles World Championship, at Rock Hill, S.C.
DISC SPORTS
Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Mixed Final, at Blaine, Minn.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final
FISHING
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Texas International Fishing Tournament, at South Padre Island, Texas
FITNESS
1 p.m.; WDBJ, CrossFit Games, at Madison, Wis. (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Newport, Wales
8 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Final Round, at Gullane, Scotland
Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, at Calgary, Canada
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Houston at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, at Tel Aviv, Israel
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, British Grand Prix, at Silverstone Circuit, England (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Uddevalla, Sweden (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (same-day tape)
NFL
11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "Panthers Huddle: Training Camp Special"
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Championship Sunday, at Tarzana, Calif.
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Pickleball, at Newport Beach, Calif.
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days, at Kansas City, Mo. (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Leicester
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester United
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York at Valour
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior League World Series, Final, at Lower Sussex, Del.
TENNIS
5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Washington and San Jose
TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.; CNBC, World U-20 Championships, at Cali, Colombia (taped)
WNBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Connecticut at Chicago
3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Seattle
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Los Angeles at Washington
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno