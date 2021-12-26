 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 26

Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Legue, Criollos de Caguas at Gigantes de Carolina

BOXING

5:30 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin"

HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Germany, at Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men," documentary on the Russia team that lost to the U.S. in the 1980 Olympics

4:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Sweden vs. Russia, at Red Deer, Alberta

7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Republic vs. Canada, at Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Slovakia, at Red Deer, Alberta

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MISCELLANEOUS

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Herd for the Holidays"

NBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Baltimore at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Washington at Dallas (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)

SKIING

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom (taped)

SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, Slopestyle (taped)

5 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, Half-Pipe (taped)

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at West Ham United

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League. Brentford at Brighton & Hove

