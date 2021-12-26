Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 26

BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Legue, Criollos de Caguas at Gigantes de Carolina
BOXING
5:30 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin"
HOCKEY
2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Germany, at Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men," documentary on the Russia team that lost to the U.S. in the 1980 Olympics
4:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Sweden vs. Russia, at Red Deer, Alberta
7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Republic vs. Canada, at Edmonton, Alberta
9:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Slovakia, at Red Deer, Alberta
HORSE RACING
People are also reading…
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
MISCELLANEOUS
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Herd for the Holidays"
NBA
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Baltimore at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Washington at Dallas (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)
SKIING
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, Slopestyle (taped)
5 p.m.; WSLS, Dew Tour, Half-Pipe (taped)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at West Ham United
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League. Brentford at Brighton & Hove