Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 4

AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown"
Noon; ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show, including CFP teams at 12:15 p.m. and New Year's Six bowls at 2:30 p.m.
4 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including the entire bowl picture
5 p.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including the entire bowl picture
6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now: Bowl Special"
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown"
9 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special"
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Investec SA Open Championship, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Lanseria, South Africa
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, Final Round, at Albany, Bahamas
1 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Maine vs. Marist, at London
1 p.m.; WSET, Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Michigan vs. Kentucky, at London
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Louisville
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, George Washington at Radford
2 p.m.; ESPNU, South Alabama at UAB
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Stetson at Florida
3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.; ESPN2, St. John's at Iowa St.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Utah at Washington St.
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Southeast Missouri at Missouri
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton
5 p.m. Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue
5 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at UCLA
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan St.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Arizona St.
MEN'S WATER POLO
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Championship, at Berkeley, Calif.
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Maine at College Park
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, South Bay at G-League Ignite
NBA
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Lakers at Washington
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Portland
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Atlanta
1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at N.Y. Giants
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Cincinnati
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Indianapolis at Dallas
NHL
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Minnesota at Dallas
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at N.Y. Islanders
PICKLEBALL
10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA final, at Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, St. Louis Invitational
SKIING
5 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Round of 16, France vs. Poland, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m.)
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Round of 16, England vs. Senegal, at Al Khor, Qatar (pregame show at noon)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Rutgers
Noon; SEC Network, Tennessee-Martin at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Jimmy V Women's Classic, Virginia Tech at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, UNC Wilmington at Virginia
3 p.m.; WSET, Jimmy V Classic, UConn at Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Radford
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Georgetown
WRESTLING
11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Franklin and Marshall at VMI
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa St. at Iowa
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Duke at VMI
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Campbell