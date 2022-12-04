Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 4

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown"

Noon; ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show, including CFP teams at 12:15 p.m. and New Year's Six bowls at 2:30 p.m.

4 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including the entire bowl picture

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including the entire bowl picture

6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now: Bowl Special"

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown"

9 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special"

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Investec SA Open Championship, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Lanseria, South Africa

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, Final Round, at Albany, Bahamas

1 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Maine vs. Marist, at London

1 p.m.; WSET, Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Michigan vs. Kentucky, at London

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Louisville

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, George Washington at Radford

2 p.m.; ESPNU, South Alabama at UAB

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Stetson at Florida

3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.; ESPN2, St. John's at Iowa St.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Utah at Washington St.

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Southeast Missouri at Missouri

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton

5 p.m. Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue

5 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at UCLA

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan St.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Arizona St.

MEN'S WATER POLO

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Championship, at Berkeley, Calif.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Maine at College Park

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, South Bay at G-League Ignite

NBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Lakers at Washington

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Portland

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Atlanta

1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at N.Y. Giants

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Cincinnati

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Indianapolis at Dallas

NHL

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Minnesota at Dallas

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at N.Y. Islanders

PICKLEBALL

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA final, at Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, St. Louis Invitational

SKIING

5 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Round of 16, France vs. Poland, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m.)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Round of 16, England vs. Senegal, at Al Khor, Qatar (pregame show at noon)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Rutgers

Noon; SEC Network, Tennessee-Martin at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Jimmy V Women's Classic, Virginia Tech at Tennessee

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, UNC Wilmington at Virginia

3 p.m.; WSET, Jimmy V Classic, UConn at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Liberty at Radford

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Georgetown

WRESTLING

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Franklin and Marshall at VMI

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa St. at Iowa

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Duke at VMI

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Campbell