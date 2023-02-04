AUTO RACING
5 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, at Los Angeles (pre-show at 4 p.m.)
8 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (pre-show at 7 p.m.)
BOWLING
2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, U.S Open, Finals, at Indianapolis
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.; WSLS, European Championships, Men's and Women's Finals, at Espoo, Finland (taped)
4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Exhibition Gala, at San Jose, Calif. (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round
People are also reading…
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, La Salle at Saint Joseph's
Noon; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Seton Hall
Noon; USA Network, Fordham at Richmond
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Ohio St. at Michigan
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at Temple
6 p.m.; ESPNU, California at Utah
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Wisconsin
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Colorado
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Mexico City at Lakeland
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
6 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League All-Star Skills Competition, at Laval, Quebec
MOTORCYCLES
1 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, at Houston
NBA
6 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at New York
NFL
Noon; WSET, "E60: The Perfect Machine" (documentary on the 1972 Miami Dolphins)
3 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Pro Bowl Games, at Las Vegas (pre-show at 1 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore," documentary on the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens)
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Finals, at Phoenix
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Contender Central Regional Final, at Tulsa, Okla. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
10 a.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, France at Italy
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at St. Johnstone
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Bologna at Fiorentina
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Monterrey
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open, Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, George Mason at George Washington
Noon; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami
Noon; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.
Noon; ESPN2, North Carolina at Louisville
Noon; WFXR, South Carolina at UConn (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
1 p.m.; MASN, Duke at Notre Dame
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Texas A&M
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas St. at Texas Tech
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Wake Forest
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Maryland
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Mississippi
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Missouri
WRESTLING
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Michigan St.