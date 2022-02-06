Sports TV listings for Sunday Feb. 6

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying Heat Races and Last Chance Qualifiers, at Los Angeles (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
6 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)
BOWLING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, U.S. Open, at Indianapolis
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Final Round
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live racess
5 p.m.; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Providence at Georgetown
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Maryland at Ohio St.
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Nevada at San Diego St.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at Stanford
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Fresno St.
NBA
3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Denver
6 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Dallas
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers
NFL
1 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, "NFL Countdown"
3 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Pro Bowl, at Las Vegas (pregame show at 2:45 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: The Tuck Rule"
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Man In The Arena: Tom Brady," Episode 1
OLYMPICS
6:30 a.m.; USA Network, Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final (live)
8:10 a.m.; USA Network, USA-Switzerland Women's Hockey (live)
10:30 a.m.; USA Network, USA-Switzerland Mixed Doubles Curling, Italy-Sweden Mixed Doubles Curling, Men's Luge Third and Final Runs, Men's Ski Jumping Final
2 p.m.; WSLS, Speed Skating, Cross-Country Skiing, Men's Ski Jumping Final
5 p.m.; USA Network, USA-Switzerland Women's Hockey (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; WSLS, Pairs Free Skate, Free Dance and Women's Free Skate portions of Figure Skating Team Event (live), Women's Skiing Giant Slalom First Run (live), Big Air Qualifying (Live), Moguls Final, Men's Luge Third and Final Runs
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, Women's Skiing Giant Slalom First Run (live), Women's Big Air Qualifying (live), Men's Cross Country Skiing, Men's Ski Jumping Final
11 p.m.; USA Network, Canada-Russia Women's Hockey (live)
Midnight; WSLS, Women's Skiing Giant Slalom Final Run (live), Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Final,
1:30 a.m. (Monday); USA Network, Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air Qualifying (live)
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Milwaukee (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational, Championship Round (same-day tape)
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, Italy at France vs. Italy (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; CNBC, FA Women's Soccer League, Manchester City at Chelsea
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Motherwell
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Heart of Midlothian at Rangers
11:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Second Round, Al Jazira at Al Hilal
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Copa America Futsal, Final, at Asuncion, Paraguay (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France finals
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Argentina Open and St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon; WSLS, New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; MASN, Louisville at Syracuse
Noon; ACC Network, Miami at North Carolina
Noon; ESPN2, Texas A&M at Kentucky
Noon; ESPNU, Tulane at South Florida
Noon; WFXR, Tennessee at UConn (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.; MASN, Boston College at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Florida St.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Marquette
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Arizona
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Baylor at Texas
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona St.
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Southern Cal
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Legends: Kay Yow"
WRESTLING
Noon; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Penn. St.