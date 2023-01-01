Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 1

AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Season Preview
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (same-day tape)
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL College Doubles Championship Finals (taped)
DOGS
2 p.m.; WSET, AKC National Championship (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour All-American Game, Practice, at Charlotte, N.C. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races
People are also reading…
5 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul
3 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Temple
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulsa at SMU
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sportss 1, Maryland at Michigan
5 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Tulane
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Belmont at Southern Illinois
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Georgetown
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Northwestern
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, G-League Ignite at Birmingham
MOTORCYCLES
5 p.m.; WSLS, SuperMotocross World Championship Preview
NBA
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Miami at New England
1 p.m.; WFXR, Cleveland at Washington
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Minnesota at Green Bay
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
NHL
5 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Florida
8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Islanders at Seattle
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Nottingham Forest
4 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Goal Zone"
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup and Adelaide International
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup, including U.S. vs. Germany; Adelaide International; Auckland Open; and Chennai Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Boston College at Notre Dame
Noon; MASN, Louisville at Duke
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Xavier
Noon; SEC Network, Alabama at Tennessee
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue
1 p.m.; ESPN, Nebraska at Indiana
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Clemson
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Fordham
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Illinois
4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at New Mexico
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Auburn
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.; MASN, N.C. State at Syracuse