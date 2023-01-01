 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 1

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Season Preview

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (same-day tape)

CORNHOLE

7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL College Doubles Championship Finals (taped)

DOGS

2 p.m.; WSET, AKC National Championship (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour All-American Game, Practice, at Charlotte, N.C. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul

3 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Temple

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulsa at SMU

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sportss 1, Maryland at Michigan

5 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Tulane

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Belmont at Southern Illinois

5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Georgetown

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Northwestern

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, G-League Ignite at Birmingham

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.; WSLS, SuperMotocross World Championship Preview

NBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Miami at New England

1 p.m.; WFXR, Cleveland at Washington

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Minnesota at Green Bay

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL

5 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Florida

8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Islanders at Seattle

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

4 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Goal Zone"

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup and Adelaide International

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup, including U.S. vs. Germany; Adelaide International; Auckland Open; and Chennai Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Boston College at Notre Dame

Noon; MASN, Louisville at Duke

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Xavier

Noon; SEC Network, Alabama at Tennessee

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue

1 p.m.; ESPN, Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Clemson

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Fordham

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at New Mexico

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Auburn

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.; MASN, N.C. State at Syracuse

