Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 15, 2023

AUTO RACING
Noon; CNBC, Dakar Rally, Stages 12 and 13 (tape)
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 15 (same-day tape)
GOLF
10 a.m.; ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, Final Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Final Round, at Honolulu
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, GEICO Showcase, Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), at Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; MASN2, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan
Noon; WFXR, Marquette at Xavier
Noon; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at UConn
1 p.m.; ESPN2, South Florida at East Carolina
2:15 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Rutgers
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Temple
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Memphis at Iowa
NBA
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, AFC Wild Card Playoff, Miami at Buffalo (pregame show at noon)
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NFC Wild Card Playoff, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota (pregame show at 4 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, AFC Wild Card Playoff, Baltimore at Cincinnati (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at Winnipeg
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, APP Tour, at Punta Gorda, Fla. (same-day tape)
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, at Chicago (taped Saturday)
SAILING
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Singapore Sail Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped Saturday)
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Singapore Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's FA Super League, Chelsea at Arsenal
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Newcastle
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Tottenham
1:30 p.m.; WSET, Spanish Super Cup, Final, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Women's Serie A, Sassuolo at Juventus (delayed tape)
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn. (taped)
TENNIS
7 p.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island
1 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Florida State
1 p.m.; ESPN, Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Syracuse
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at St. Louis
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at West Virginia
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. State at North Carolina
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Texas
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Ostersund, Sweden
2 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Gold Medal Game
WRESTLING
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Minnesota