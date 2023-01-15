 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 15, 2023

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

Noon; CNBC, Dakar Rally, Stages 12 and 13 (tape)

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 15 (same-day tape)

GOLF

10 a.m.; ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, Final Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Final Round, at Honolulu

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN2, GEICO Showcase, Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), at Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; MASN2, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan

Noon; WFXR, Marquette at Xavier

Noon; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at UConn

1 p.m.; ESPN2, South Florida at East Carolina

2:15 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Temple

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Memphis at Iowa

NBA

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, AFC Wild Card Playoff, Miami at Buffalo (pregame show at noon)

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NFC Wild Card Playoff, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota (pregame show at 4 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, AFC Wild Card Playoff, Baltimore at Cincinnati (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at Winnipeg

PICKLEBALL

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, APP Tour, at Punta Gorda, Fla. (same-day tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, at Chicago (taped Saturday)

SAILING

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Singapore Sail Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped Saturday)

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Singapore Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's FA Super League, Chelsea at Arsenal

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Newcastle

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Tottenham

1:30 p.m.; WSET, Spanish Super Cup, Final, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Women's Serie A, Sassuolo at Juventus (delayed tape)

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn. (taped)

TENNIS

7 p.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

1 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Florida State

1 p.m.; ESPN, Missouri at South Carolina

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Syracuse

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at St. Louis

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at West Virginia

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. State at North Carolina

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Texas

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi

WOMEN'S HOCKEY 

10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Ostersund, Sweden

2 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Gold Medal Game

WRESTLING

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Minnesota

