Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 8

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.; CNBC, Dakar Rally, Stages 6 and 7 (taped)
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 8 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; SEC Network, TCU and Georgia coaches' press conferences
1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.; WSET, "Path to the College Football Playoff"
2 p.m.; WSET, FCS Championship, North Dakota St. vs. South Dakota St., at Frisco, Texas
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now"
8 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive"
GOLF
4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Rutgers
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Indiana
1 p.m.; ESPN; Ohio St. at Maryland
2 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at UCF
3 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at Cincinnati
5 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Arizona St.
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Penn St.
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Mexico City at G-League Ignite
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Jets at Miami
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Dallas at Washington
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Detroit at Green Bay
NHL
3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Florida at Dallas
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, at New York (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, French Cup, Round of 64, Lille vs. Troyes, at Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of United Cup, Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open finals
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup finals and Adelaide International No. 2, Auckland Open and Hobart International
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Florida St. at Boston College
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Fordham at Dayton
Noon; ESPNU, Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Miami
1 p.m.; ESPN2, South Carolina at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, La Salle at Rhode Island
3 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at N.C. State
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Oklahoma
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at North Carolina
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Creighton
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Super 16 meet with Iowa, Arizona State, BYU and California, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Ostersund, Sweden
WRESTLING
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at George Mason
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at American