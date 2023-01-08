Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 8

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.; CNBC, Dakar Rally, Stages 6 and 7 (taped)

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 8 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; SEC Network, TCU and Georgia coaches' press conferences

1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.; WSET, "Path to the College Football Playoff"

2 p.m.; WSET, FCS Championship, North Dakota St. vs. South Dakota St., at Frisco, Texas

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now"

8 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive"

GOLF

4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Rutgers

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.; ESPN; Ohio St. at Maryland

2 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at UCF

3 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Arizona St.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Penn St.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Mexico City at G-League Ignite

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Cleveland at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Jets at Miami

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Dallas at Washington

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Detroit at Green Bay

NHL

3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Florida at Dallas

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, at New York (same-day tape)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, French Cup, Round of 64, Lille vs. Troyes, at Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of United Cup, Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open finals

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup finals and Adelaide International No. 2, Auckland Open and Hobart International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Florida St. at Boston College

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Fordham at Dayton

Noon; ESPNU, Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Miami

1 p.m.; ESPN2, South Carolina at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, La Salle at Rhode Island

3 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at N.C. State

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Oklahoma

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at North Carolina

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Creighton

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Super 16 meet with Iowa, Arizona State, BYU and California, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Ostersund, Sweden

WRESTLING

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at George Mason

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at American